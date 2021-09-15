NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With much anticipation and excitement, the hit dining sensation HaSalon NYC is ready to re-open its doors on October 2, 2021, and offer guests avant-garde dishes and a collaborative party atmosphere. With an interactive open kitchen offering a visual and culinary feast for the palate and the eyes, the party that every New Yorker wanted to be invited to is back. HaSalon is continuing its traditions of an evolving menu changing nightly filled with surprises and culinary delights.
"We are so happy to re-open HaSalon NYC with enhanced safety measures and providing a food experience like no other," said Mika Ziv, General Manager of HaSalon NYC. "With Chef Eyal Shani and our restaurant team, we are ready to welcome back our New York community for a wild dining experience to be enjoyed with great company."
Celebrating the riches of the Mediterranean land and sea, HaSalon NYC brings together Chef Eyal Shani's distinctive culinary creativity and the finest international cuisines. Using pure ingredients of exceptional quality, sourced locally wherever possible, this fun and energetic dining experience reflects the spirit and tastes of both its origins and its return to New York.
Often described as a founding father of modern Israeli cuisine, Chef Shani was one of the first chefs from Israel to de-construct the essence and spirit of the nation's food. Self-taught, Chef Shani is now the owner of 29 restaurants worldwide, a Master Chef judge, and global ambassador for Israeli cuisine.
HaSalon will be open three nights a week, Thursday through Saturday, with two seatings starting at 5:30 pm. Reservations can be made via Resy. For private dining options, please email contact@hasalonnyc.com. HaSalon is located in Hell's Kitchen at 735 10th Avenue.
Originally from Tel Aviv, Chef Eyal Shani is making his mark on NYC with HaSalon. The restaurant offers two seatings per evening by reservation only. The first seating is tranquil, offering the same exciting menu and interactive experiences but more quiet and low-key. As the evening progresses, the dining room transforms into a high-energy setting – more upbeat, vibrant and alive.
