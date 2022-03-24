LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the ever-competitive adult breakfast space Hash House A Go Go has partnered with NorthStar to provide a higher level of service to their guests, improve throughput, and grow revenue in all their locations.
Hash House A Go Go is a restaurant chain founded in San Diego, California in 2000 and now with locations in Nevada, Utah, Florida, and Connecticut. Famous for its generous portions and its "twisted" take on classic dishes like its sage fried chicken eggs benedict. Designed and built exclusively by Restaurant Designs Inc., Hash House has been featured on numerous television shows, including Man v. Food, Food Paradise, The Martha Stewart Show, Rachael Ray's Rachael's Vacation, and Chefs vs. City.
Hash House Operations Director, Daryn Curry says "we selected NorthStar because it has the all the capabilities, we needed to grow our business. With an open API structure, we are able to integrate it with purchasing, inventory, HR, delivery, and loyalty providers. We've successfully used pay at table systems in the past to improve the guest experience and NorthStar is the 'killer app' with both order AND pay at table. Our kitchen is faster, our guests get better service, and tables turn 18% faster."
"NorthStar is proud to support the needs of our partners. Hash House came to us with a need for mobility, flexibility, and the ability to respond to the needs of a very difficult segment of our industry, full-service breakfast," says Art Julian, CEO of Custom Business Solutions (CBS), the creators of NorthStar. "We are incredibly excited to work with our customers to continue to enhance their operations using technology that works seamlessly with their business."
NorthStar is currently used by a wide variety of restaurants and retailers including quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and upscale dining locations across the globe. The recent release of NorthStar Order Entry version 4.9.1 brings a wide variety of new features to restaurant operators, including enhanced texting capabilities, native QR-code payments, and NorthStar Dispatch to communicate and coordinate 3rd party delivery orders.
About Hash House
Hash House A Go Go serves "twisted" farm food and crafted cocktails and we have been bringing you Midwest inspired food for over two decades. Visit us for the full Hash House experience. It is a Midwest thing. And there is nothing else like it. https://www.hashhouseagogo.com/
About NorthStar Order Entry
Developed for the restaurant industry, NorthStar delivers a robust cloud-based omnichannel point of sale system for hospitality businesses that integrates point of sale, guest ordering, kiosk, mobile payment, web, and online ordering into one solution. In addition to being EMV compliant, NorthStar is processor agnostic and allows hospitality businesses to choose their own credit card processing company. NorthStar was developed by Irvine, Calif.-based Custom Business Solutions, which has decades of experience in cash management for restaurant companies, to address market changes in technology and its rapid adaptation in the hospitality industry. For more information visit https://northstarrestaurantpos.com
