SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While traditional graduation ceremonies are on hold and celebrating looks much different this year, Denny's still believes the class of 2020 deserves all the pomp and circumstance of years past. To show its support for grads everywhere, Denny's is offering buy one, get one free Grad Slams, available online all day, every day, starting today through the end of June.
The Grad Slam features the same satisfying high-quality ingredients in the signature Grand Slam, including two fresh eggs any style, two crispy bacon strips, two sausage links and two fluffy buttermilk pancakes. To get the deal, simply add two Grand Slams to the cart on Dennys.com and apply the promo code GRADSLAM at checkout through Dennys.com or the Denny's app and the price of one Grand Slam will be automatically deducted from the total.
"While nothing looks the same this year as it has in the past, we know how hard the 2020 graduates have worked to get to this momentous life milestone, and we want to be there to celebrate right alongside them," said John Dillon, chief brand officer and executive vice president for Denny's. "Despite the challenges there's still reason to celebrate. This is our way of saying congratulations to class of 2020, keep up the hard work and dedication to your future."
To further support the graduating class of 2020, Denny's hosted a virtual commencement ceremony on May 28th, packed with entertainment and inspiring messages from a variety of personalities and leaders, for its 2019 Hungry for Education™ (HFE) scholarship winners and applicants. Hosted by comedian Akintunde and co-hosted by radio personality Sybil Wilkes, the private event celebrated the graduates and their recent academic achievement and outstanding ideas for ending childhood hunger. Denny's executives, including CEO John Miller, gave uplifting speeches and celebrated the students for doing their part in keeping their communities safe.
"We are honored to reward and congratulate these selfless students who've shown their commitment and passion to eradicating childhood hunger and lending their giving spirits to this cause," said Denny's CEO John Miller. "We can't wait to see what the future holds for these bright stars."
In addition to Howard University's "Showtime" Marching Band providing musical entertainment, the students were treated to a surprise keynote speech by renowned basketball star, Magic Johnson. The NBA legend provided invaluable advice and inspiration to more than 500 graduating seniors from high schools and colleges around the country.
Now in its ninth year, Denny's Hungry for Education is a scholarship program that recognizes and rewards students who show initiative and creativity in helping Denny's fight childhood hunger. Partnering with 11 leading, non-profit, minority advocacy organizations, Denny's awarded over $300,000 in scholarships this year to deserving elementary, high school and college students.
To view highlights from the ceremony, please visit www.dennyshungryforeducation.com or Denny's YouTube.
For more information on The Grad Slam, visit www.Dennys.com.
*The Grad Slam promotion is offered online (Dennys.com or Denny's app) through participating Denny's locations; not available for dine-in.
