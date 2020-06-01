- Buy a Grand Slam, Get a FREE Grad Slam through Dennys.com and Denny's app throughout the month of June - America's Diner also honored graduates from its Hungry for Education(TM) program with a virtual commencement on May 28 with keynote from NBA Legend and Entrepreneur Magic Johnson - Through its scholarship program, Denny's awarded over $300,000 this year to deserving elementary, high school and college students