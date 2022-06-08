New IS-500 range hood offers three speed options and an eye-catching silhouette
SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hauslane, the world's friendliest range hood company, releases the Chef Series IS-500 Haven Range Hood, a sleek range hood for fully outfitted kitchen islands. Available in 30-inch and 36-inch configurations, this canopy style range hood offers full cooktop coverage and serves as a powerful statement piece with an impressive presence for kitchens with island cooktops that require versatile, powerful ventilation options. Three speed selections provide this Hauslane range hood with the ability to clean up cooking fumes from simple steam to intensive, deep fried meals.
TWEET THIS: "#Hauslane releases new IS-500 Island Haven Range Hood, a sleek #rangehood for #islandkitchen configurations. This new canopy style range hood offers full cooktop coverage and is a powerful statement piece. More on this new product: https://hauslane.com/products/is-500"
"At Hauslane, we provide products to elevate the aesthetics and performance of your kitchen without the hassle of a lengthy ordering and delivery process," said Calvin Ruan, co-founder and CEO of Hauslane. "The Chef Series IS-500 Haven Range Hood is a beautiful range hood that will complete the look of any fully functional cooking island while also ensuring you and your family won't have to deal with lingering cooking fumes."
Available in sleek stainless steel, the Haven Range Hood presents a timeless aesthetic to match other stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Its robust silhouette also makes it a focal point over the island, giving the kitchen an added sense of culinary charisma. With dual control panels, controls can be easily accessed from either side of a kitchen island, and the unit features a delayed shut-off in order to continue eliminating fumes once the cooking is complete.
Additional Features
- Bright LED lights that illuminate the cooking area
- Dishwasher-safe baffle filters
- Price: $1,399.99 MSRP
To learn more about Hauslane and its products, visit Hauslane.com.
About Hauslane
Launched in 2018, Hauslane is the world's friendliest range hood company that has been transforming the century-old kitchen ventilation category with an easy, fun and informative purchase process. As one of the most successful and fastest growing new brands in the kitchen appliance industry, Hauslane puts people first by providing top-tier education, customer service and premium range hoods that eliminate grease and fumes from the kitchen. Its innovative and beautiful products enable home chefs to cook their favorite foods with confidence while also enhancing indoor air qu¬ality. For more information about Hauslane, call 800-929-0168 or visit Hauslane.com.
Media Contact
Chad Riley, Merlot Marketing, 916.285.9835, chad@merlotmarketing.com
SOURCE Hauslane