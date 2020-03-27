ARLINGTON, Va., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has been on everyone's mind and Health Communications, Inc. (HCI) is closely monitoring the evolving landscape for opportunities to support the industry and our TIPS customers. To that end, we are pleased to begin offering Remote Train-the-Trainer Workshops. Using Video and Web Conferencing technology, you will now be able to register and participate in a TIPS Train-the-Trainer Workshop from the comfort of your own home or office. The workshops will continue to be provided by our expert Master Trainers. We will conduct two workshops per week and exams will be administered electronically. Furthermore, we plan to provide TIPS Trainers with the opportunity to administer their own TIPS sessions remotely as well and are finalizing the development of this capability.
While our trainer's ability to conduct live classroom training may be limited, we continue to offer eTIPS (online) training. Participants in need of TIPS training can get certified via eTIPS at www.gettips.com. For multiple registrations, owners and managers can purchase eTIPS Pre-Paid Passports. eTIPS Pre-Paid Passports offer establishments, corporations, and organizations the flexibility of pre-ordering eTIPS registrations. For each passport that you purchase, we will send you a unique registration code with instructions on how to access the course. You then simply distribute these passports to the people who need to get certified.
Finally, jurisdictional leaders have issued executive orders that are temporarily altering local laws and regulations. During this very fluid time, we advise our trainers, participants and establishments to routinely check with your local authority for updates. TIPS now offers an industry blog (https://blog.gettips.com/) and COVID-19 Industry News under TIPS News on our homepage, www.gettips.com.
We're in this together, and we'll come out of it together. To learn more, visit www.gettips.com.
Health Communications, Inc. (HCI) was founded in 1982 by the Health Education Foundation and Dr. Morris Chafetz, founding director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. HCI is a nationally recognized expert in the field of alcohol server training. Over 5 million people worldwide have been certified in the TIPS (Training for Intervention ProcedureS) program. Proven effective by third-party studies, TIPS is a skills-based training program designed to prevent intoxication, underage drinking, and drunk driving. TIPS offers seven programs that address the unique environments where alcohol is served, sold, and consumed, including On Premise, Off Premise, Concessions, Gaming, University, Seniors, and Workplace.
