CHICAGO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Day might look a little different this year, but whether you're celebrating in your backyard or gathering virtually, you can still have fun with your food! Healthy Choice, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), just launched a Power Dressings line featuring popular flavors including Creamy Ranch, Creamy Italian, Garden French and Greener Goddess, perfect for dressing up BBQ favorites from salads and veggies to dips and marinades.
To provide consumers with cooking inspiration, Healthy Choice has teamed up with Emmy-nominated chef, cookbook author, Food Network star and host of The Kitchen Katie Lee to develop delicious recipes including a Crispy Chickpea and Quinoa Tabbouleh Salad. Healthy Choice will be debuting two additional recipes from Lee this June featuring her take on two summer classics – follow @healthychoicebrand on Instagram for full details.
"These dressings are delicious, healthy and incredibly versatile – which is especially important right now as we all get creative with ingredient substitutions," said Lee. "Luckily, Healthy Choice Power Dressings taste great on almost anything – I use them as a marinade for chicken or fish, and they're also good on grilled veggies, which are all fun and easy meal options now that the weather is warmer."
The dressings are made with veggies including cauliflower, spinach, red bell pepper and tomatillos, as well as a savory blend of herbs and spices. With 45 calories or less per serving, no artificial flavors and vegan, non-dairy and no soy options, the dressings are the perfect base to reinvent better-for-you spins on a variety of recipes.
"Healthy Choice Power Dressings will take your salads to a whole new level," said Lubo Zhotev, Senior Brand Manager of Healthy Choice at Conagra Brands. "The dressings bring bold flavors with better-for-you benefits and can be used in so many different ways – we can't wait to see how our fans use the dressings to get creative during mealtime."
Healthy Choice Power Dressing can be found in 12 oz. bottles in the shelf-stable salad dressing section of grocery stores and mass retailers, and at select online retailers. They are arriving on store shelves with a suggested retail price of $3.99.
In addition to the new dressings, the Healthy Choice Power line includes Healthy Choice Power Bowls, made with all-natural protein, nourishing vegetables and other wholesome ingredients and comes in grain-free, vegan and vegetarian options, all of which can be found in the frozen meal aisle.
Visit www.healthychoice.com to learn more about Healthy Choice Power Dressings, as well as the full line of Healthy Choice meals. To stay up-to-date on the latest news from Healthy Choice, follow along on Facebook and ReadySetEat.com.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.
For more information, please contact:
Caitlin Davy
Conagra Brands
(312) 549 -5518
Caitlin.Davy@conagra.com
Recipe: Crispy Chickpea and Quinoa Tabbouleh Salad
For the chickpeas:
- 1 (15 ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained 2 tablespoons
- Healthy Choice Power Dressings Creamy Italian
- Salt and pepper
For the tabbouleh:
- 2 cups quinoa, rinsed
- 1 English cucumber, peeled and diced
- 1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
- 1 bunch scallions, white and light green parts only, thinly sliced
- 1⁄4 cup minced fresh mint (or substitute any soft herbs, like cilantro, chives, tarragon, etc.)
- 1⁄4 cup minced fresh flat-leaf parsley (or substitute any soft herbs, like cilantro, chives, tarragon, etc.)
- 1⁄2 teaspoon salt
- 1⁄4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1⁄2 cup Healthy Choice Italian dressing
- 4 cups mixed greens, for serving
- 4 lemon wedges, for serving
Preheat oven to 450 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Use a paper towel or a clean dish towel to pat dry the chickpeas. In a bowl, toss chickpeas with Italian dressing and season with salt and pepper. Bake until crispy, about 30 minutes, stirring once halfway through.
In a medium saucepan, bring 4 cups water and the quinoa to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer, cover and cook for 20 minutes, or until all the water is absorbed. Fluff with a fork.
Transfer the quinoa to a large bowl and let cool completely.
Add the cucumber, tomatoes, scallions, mint, and parsley to the quinoa and stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in Italian dressing and toss to combine. Serve at room temperature on a bed of greens and top with crispy chickpeas and a lemon wedge.