FARGO, N.D., Sept. 21, 2021 -- Healthy Food Ingredients launches its Cultivating goodness® video series highlighting its specialty ingredient capabilities.
Beginning with non-GMO and certified organic brown and golden flax, HFI's flax milling capabilities provide custom-milled ingredients from coarse to fine mesh for a unique and wide range of finished product applications including bakery, snack, cereals, nutrition bars, pet food and beverages.
IntegriPure® is HFI's state-of-the-art, chemical-free microbial reduction process, also known as MRP. It effectively reduces microorganisms while protecting the integrity and functionality of ingredients. The IntegriPure brand means industry-leading validation for a 5-log reduction providing food safety assurance, naturally.
HFI manages each step, beginning with its sustainable supply chain, to deliver food safety assurance with traceability. With the addition of an allergen-free mill, HFI processes in-house a full range of gluten-free pulses, ancient grains and seeds into custom-milled consumer-ready flours.
Jay Johnson, HFI Chief Operating Officer notes, "as an ingredient solutions provider, Healthy Food Ingredients is meeting demand for sustainable, on-trend ingredients from transparency to innovation."
"We are excited about this video series as a way to welcome customers into our facilities in a virtual setting," Johnson adds.
About Healthy Food Ingredients (HFI)
Healthy Food Ingredients is an on-trend specialty ingredient supplier bringing food safety and supply assurance to protect your brand promise.
We start with a sustainable supply chain, backed by IntegriPure®, our innovative micro reduction process, to offer a full portfolio of ingredients including non-GMO, organic and gluten-free pulses, grains, seeds, flax, expeller oils, and signature product Suntava Purple Corn™, with unique processing capabilities for milling, flaking and blending and consumer-ready products.
Looking for a private label brand? We can help with that too!
We are dedicated to delivering safe, healthy, premium-quality ingredients in partnership with our diverse grower network.
Learn more at HFIfamily.com.
HFI is supported by Horizon Holdings, LLC, a San Francisco-based private investment firm with a significant track record in successfully building private and public companies.
