NEW CITY, N.Y., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Helen Buford is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Professional in the field of Hospitality as the CEO at Julius' Bar.
Esteemed for her outstanding contributions to hospitality, Ms. Buford is the CEO of Julius' Bar. She is a highly experienced leader, backed by fourteen years in the restaurant business. She has managed Julius' for the past seven years, sharing her expertise in operations, marketing, and management. Brilliant at providing excellent customer service, she has become highly successful and revered.
Located in Manhattan's East Village, Julius' is known as New York City's oldest gay bar. It is a historical bar, constructed in 1826 on the corner of Amos Street (West 10th) and Factory Street (Waverly Place). In 1840, the business opened as a grocery store, becoming a bar after twenty-four years. Julius' is an important symbol to the political history of the LBGTQ community. The website states, "During Prohibition, our bar was a popular speakeasy. And, along with Nick's at the corner of Seventh Avenue South and the nearby Village Vanguard, was frequented by many of the jazz and literary legends of the era. It started to attract a gay clientele in the 1950s and it is surely the oldest gay bar in the city and the oldest bar in the village." Since inception, Julius' has developed a variety of traditions. April of 2016 marked the fifth anniversary of the landmark event known as the 'Sip-In', which began when members of the LGBTQ community challenged New York State's bans on gay bars at the time.
To further her professional development, Ms. Buford is a Member of the National Association of Professional Women, which has chosen her to be a VIP Woman of the Year Circle.
When not at work, Ms. Buford volunteers her time to the Aids Walk, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, American Red Cross, Bailey House, and Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation. She is an avid photographer and traveler who love to visit Greece and the Caribbean.
"My advice to those entering the bar industry is to research the areas you want to specialize in and focus on clientele," Ms. Buford said.
For more information, please visit www.juliusbarny.com.
Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com