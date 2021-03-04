JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., Mar. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HempRise, a leading vertically-integrated supplier of effective, high-value hemp extracts and cannabinoid ingredients, today launched expert business units to support and strengthen its range of CBD and hemp extract ingredients for use in nutraceutical, personal care, food, beverage, and pet supplement applications.
"Our roots run deep, with more than 25 years of experience innovating natural, botanical ingredient solutions in a truly vertically integrated, sustainable and global supply chain, " said Collette Kakuk, vice president of global marketing for Layn Natural Ingredients and its subsidiary, HempRise. "Formulation requirements, regulatory issues, and consumer demands for hemp extract and cannabinoid ingredients vary greatly across different industries. Each industry has its own unique needs and challenges, and HempRise works to add functional value and increase brand differentiation for our customers in each industry."
HempRise has identified five key industries that offer significant market potential and brand opportunity for delivering hemp extract and cannabinoid ingredients and solutions to meet consumer demands and quality standards for new, unique and preferred consumption formats. These solutions are designed to meet stringent purity, bio-availability, taste, aroma, stability, and solubility needs of each specific application.
Leveraging its industry expertise, the HempRise business units are focused on delivering hemp extract ingredients that meet the distinct requirements of specific markets and applications, including:
- NutraRISE - Nutraceuticals and Supplements
- BeautyRISE - Beauty, Cosmetics, Personal Care
- BakeRISE - Baking, Edibles, Confections
- BevRISE – Beverages
- PetRISE - Pet Nutrition
HempRise boasts the largest supply of USDA Certified Organic solutions, and offers a full range of bulk CBD, minor cannabinoid, and terpene rich ingredient solutions each with its own distinct qualities and benefits. Ingredient forms include full spectrum, broad spectrum distillate with non-detectable THC levels, water soluble powder and nano-emulsion, and CBD isolate. Its fully secure Seed to Scale™ supply chain supports volume scaling requirements, and enables end-to-end traceability. Most products are available in both conventional and USDA Certified Organic.
Explore how HempRise can add value to your brand. Find out more about the dedicated business units at https://hemprise.com/applications/.
# # #
About HempRise
HempRise is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Layn Natural Ingredients with more than 25 years of experience innovating natural, botanical ingredient solutions in a truly vertically integrated global supply chain. The vision of HempRise is to create the world's most recognized & admired brand revolutionizing cannabinoids to benefit people, pets & the planet. HempRise is committed to providing the most effective, highest value hemp extract and cannabinoid ingredients through relentless pursuit of science-based innovations and responsible, profitable, repeatable, and scalable practices. Serving food, beverage, personal care, nutraceutical and pet brands. Visit: http://www.hemprise.com.
PR Contact:
Heidi Rosenberg
Heidi Rosenberg Communications
435-841-2171
Media Contact
Heidi Rosenberg, HempRise, +1 435-841-2171, mightymopr@gmail.com
SOURCE HempRise