ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Henri's Bakery & Deli is No. 4,624 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We are honored to be featured on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private businesses," said Anthony DiNardo, Henri's Bakery & Deli President and CEO. "It has been a privilege serving our customers in Atlanta for over 90-years. There are countless team members who have contributed to the success of Henri's, I am so thankful for their contributions. We are very excited about the opportunities the future holds."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
"This achievement is a testament to the hard work of our teams, our ability to adapt and put customer experience first," said DiNardo. "I'm constantly impressed by the abilities of our staff and humbled to lead a company so rich with history and tradition."
About Henri's Bakery & Deli
Henri's purpose is to create fond memories, long-lasting traditions and inspire happiness for generations past, present and future. Henri's Bakery was established in 1929 by Henri Fiscus. Henri was born in France to French and German parents. He came to the United States in 1921 after WWI, working in restaurants in New York and Rhode Island before arriving in Atlanta as the opening pastry chef of the Biltmore Hotel. Six years later, his passion for creating gourmet baked goods and for serving others led him to purchase a French bakery in Midtown that would become the original location of Henri's Bakery & Café.
In 2016, Henri's great-grandson, Anthony DiNardo acquired Henri's Bakery & Deli. The following year, Henri's Buckhead transitioned into its current location at 56 East Andrews Drive and expanded the business to include a third store in Atlanta's Upper Westside neighborhood. This modern, 5,000-square-foot kitchen and retail space houses much of the company's bakery operations. In October of 2020, a fourth location was opened in Marietta, GA located at the Marietta Square Market. In 2021, an expansion of the Upper Westside location commenced, this will provide additional space to operate and help support continued growth for years to come.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
SOURCE Henri's Bakery & Deli