DALLAS, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Few have escaped the terrible effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but no industry has been hit as hard or fought as hard as the restaurant industry. While reeling from the financial fallout and the chaos of unprecedented disruption, restauranteurs and their employees have continued to serve America. In return, The LOOMIS Agency is offering them heartfelt gratitude on behalf of customers everywhere in a video titled, "Thanks for Everything."
According to the National Restaurant Association, the restaurant industry has experienced more sales and job losses since the beginning of the pandemic than any other industry. The organization estimated that by mid-April, nearly 6 million restaurant workers had lost their jobs, or 45% of all employed in the industry. A survey conducted by the trade group indicates that those numbers will get worse before they get better.
"The people of the restaurant industry have helped keep us going through difficult times," said LOOMIS President & CEO, Mike Sullivan. "We're all looking forward to repaying that favor with many happy returns to the restaurants we love."
In a blog discussing the unique challenges faced by restauranteurs, Sullivan referenced polls indicating that going to restaurants is the thing people most want to do as soon as their local shelter-in-place restrictions lift.
