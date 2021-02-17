HERSHEY, Pa., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a presentation today at the 2021 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) conference, Michele G. Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steven E. Voskuil, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY), reviewed the progress the company has made against its strategic plans and the company's 2021 imperatives to drive sustainable, profitable growth and long-term shareholder value.

The company's CAGNY presentation was accompanied by slides that can be accessed in the "CALENDAR OF EVENTS" section of the corporate website. (https://www.thehersheycompany.com/en_us/investors/events-reports-releases/calendar-of-events.html).

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hershey-presents-at-2021-cagny-conference-301228472.html

SOURCE The Hershey Company

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.