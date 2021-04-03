NORCROSS, Ga., April 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals. Inc. of Norcross, GA is recalling all lots of APS Nutrition Isomorph 28 flavors in a 2 lb jug because it contains undeclared milk, wheat & soy allergens. All lots of iForce Nutrition Mass Gainz Brown Sugar Maple Oatmeal Cookie in 4.85lb jugs and 10 lb bags is also being recalled because it contains undeclared eggs. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to specific type of allergen (milk, eggs, wheat & soy) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The products being recalled are:

PRODUCT

SIZE

UPC

EXP

APS Isomorph Banana Cream Pie 

2lb and 5lb sizes

6 4924189846 7 (2 lb)

6 4924187829 2 (5 lb)

07/2021

03/2023

APS Isomorph Chocolate Fudge Pop

2lb size

8 1183602223 0 (2 lb)

05/2023

APS Isomorph Chocolate Milkshake

2lb and 5lb sizes

6 4924189876 4 (2 lb)

6 4924187830 8 (5 lb)

04/2023

04/2023

APS Isomorph Cinnamon Graham Cracker

2lb and 5lb sizes

6 4924189001 0 (2 lb)

6 4924187831 5 (5 lb)

06/2022

09/2021

APS Isomorph Cookies N Cream

1lb,2lb and 5lb sizes

8 1183602244 5 (1 lb)

6 4924189836 8 (2 lb)

6 4924187832 2 (5 lb)

 

10/2023

09/2021

APS Isomorph Neopolitan Ice Cream

2lb and 5lb sizes

8 1183602251 3 (2 lb)

8 1183602252 0 (5 lb)

05/2021

05/2021

APS Isomorph Orange Creamsicle

2lb and 5lb sizes

6 4924189856 6 (2 lb)

6 4924187833 9 (5 lb)

12/2022

12/2022

APS Isomorph Smores

2lb size

6 4924189002 7 (2 lb)

06/2023

APS Isomorph Strawberry Milkshake

2lb and 5lb sizes

6 4924189866 5 (2 lb)

6 4924187835 3 (5 lb)

11/2022

05/2021

APS Isomorph Vanilla Milkshake

2lb and 5lb sizes

6 4924189886 3 (2 lb)

6 4924187836 0 (5 lb)

09/2023

12/2021

APS Isomorph Vanilla Ice Cream

5lb size

6 4924187837 7 (5 lb)

11/2022

APS Isomorph Honey Granola

2lb and 5lb sizes

8 11836 02303 9 (2 lb)

8 11836 02302 2 (5 lb)

02/2023

10/2022

iForce Nutrition Mass Gainz Brown Sugar Maple Oatmeal Cookie

4.8 lb and 10lb sizes

8 1950001010 1 (4.8 lb)

8 1950001101 6 (10 lb)

01/2024

09/2021

APS Nutrition Isomorph 28 and iForce Nutrition Mass Gainz Brown Sugar Maple Oatmeal Cookie was distributed throughout the Unites States through direct sales, online stores, retails stores and 3rd party distribution.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing milk, eggs, wheat & soy allergens was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of these allergens. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by an oversight on the label design prior to printing.

Consumers who have purchased APS Nutrition Isomorph 28 and iForce Nutrition Mass Gainz Brown Sugar Maple Oatmeal Cookie are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals at 1-888-855-7919 Monday – Friday 9:00 am –7:00 pm EST.

