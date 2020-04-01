SÃO PAULO, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global movement of consumers in search of naturalness, health and well-being in their nutrition has put the focus on Acerola fruit (Malpighia emarginata), one of the greatest sources of vitamin C, with up to 30 times more L-ascorbic acid than oranges, making it an attractive and increasingly popular item in people's diets.
According to Mintel, a market intelligence agency, over the past 5 years the introduction of products containing Acerola has risen by 40%.
Research indicates that vitamin C is essential to the maintenance of several physiological functions, playing an active role in cellular and biochemical processes. In addition to being a highly effective antioxidant, the activities attributed to this nutrient form the basis of its benefits to the immune system.
As a result of the potential biological effects attributed to a high vitamin C content and the phenol compounds presence in the fruit, the ingredients of Acerola are increasingly being applied in beverages, dietary supplements, cereal bars, and to enrich juices and nectars. Other important applications include meat products, as an antioxidant, and in baking, to strengthen the gluten chain.
Founded more than 94 years ago in the world's largest biome, Duas Rodas has been a pioneer in the manufacture of essential oils in Brazil, and has extensive expertise in flavors and botanical ingredients development.
As a result of research on the performance of the fruit's benefits, this Latin American multinational is offering in its portfolio options for powdered Acerola with a standardized natural vitamin C concentration up to 34%, allowing for the enrichment of foods and supplements.
"We have complete control and traceability of the supply chain, to ensure the best possible performance and guaranteed supply," notes Duas Rodas International Business Director, Rosemeri Francener. As she explains, the ingredients are produced at one of the company's units in Brazil, the world's largest producer of Acerola.
With 10 thousand clients in 30 countries, the company offers 3 thousand items, including flavors, natural extracts, dehydrates, condiments, additives, ice cream, chocolate and candy products. Founded by German immigrants, it has three factories in Brazil, and an additional four in Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico. It has products with international Kosher, Halal, Organic and Fair for Life certifications, as well as FSSC 22000 and SMETA.