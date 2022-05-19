Paul Hobbs Opens His Newest Hospitality Center and Estate Vineyard Dedicated to World-Class Riesling in Upstate New York
FINGER LAKES, N.Y., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After years of anticipation, renowned winemaker Paul Hobbs is pleased to announce the grand opening of his Finger Lakes estate, Hillick & Hobbs, on Saturday, June 18th. The state-of-the-art hospitality center will showcase Hillick & Hobbs' exceptional estate Riesling and is set to become one of the premier wine destinations in the Finger Lakes.
Situated on the southeastern banks of Seneca Lake, the new Hillick & Hobbs hospitality center will feature cypress walls, furniture crafted from materials sourced from the estate and other sustainably made furnishings. Hobbs entrusted the planning and design of the estate to international designer Tom Johnson. Based in the Finger Lakes, Johnson has worked in Japan and other areas of Asia and has designed custom residences and wineries in upstate New York.
"Tom is an extraordinarily gifted designer. His ability to blend purposeful utility, simplicity, function, and beauty is thrilling," said Hobbs. "His sense of scale and form play well to my own sensibilities."
Hobbs selected Trade Design Build to lead the project because of its integration of architecture and construction within a single company. The firm specializes in the construction of luxury restaurants, tasting rooms, and bars with a focus on the environment and location.
Hillick & Hobbs holds special meaning to Hobbs, who named the winery after his parents, Joan Hillick and Edward Hobbs. The winery honors Hobbs' roots in western New York where he grew up on his family's farm. In 2013, he revived his family's legacy of growing grapes in New York when he acquired a 78-acre property in the Finger Lakes with the vision of producing world-class Riesling. Hillick & Hobbs will offer an estate vertical experience featuring two vintages of the Estate Vineyard Dry Riesling, which was launched with the inaugural 2019 vintage, and a curated charcuterie board. There will also be a selection of food pairings available.
"The Finger Lakes is a compelling region for growing world-class Riesling. Its well-drained, slate soils trap the radiant heat, and the moderating effect of Seneca Lake creates the airflow crucial for keeping the canopies healthy," said Hobbs. "After an exhaustive two-year search for the ideal site to grow Riesling that could rival the best of the Old World, aided by my brother David, we finally found the property just south of Hector Falls that was reminiscent of the Mosel."
The estate vineyard is currently planted to 21-acres of high-density Riesling on steep slate soils that run with the slope, akin to Germany's famed Mosel region. The Hillick & Hobbs estate is one of the first in the region to plant in this style with a focus on crafting site-specific estate Riesling under the supervision of winemaker Lynne Fahy and vineyard manager Samuel Pulis.
For more information about Hillick & Hobbs' wines, history, new releases, and upcoming celebratory events, please visit http://www.hillickandhobbs.com and follow Hillick & Hobbs on Instagram @hillickandhobbs.
About Paul Hobbs Wines
Founded on Paul Hobbs' pioneering spirit and adventurous pursuit of innovation and discovery, Paul Hobbs Wines is a highly curated selection of superior quality wines. Through sustainable farming, meticulous vineyard management, and minimally invasive winemaking techniques, each wine expresses its vineyard origins with finesse, complexity, and authenticity. The company's portfolio spans the globe; domestic projects include Hobbs (California), Paul Hobbs Winery (California), Crossbarn (California), and Hillick & Hobbs (Finger Lakes, New York). The international ventures, imported to the U.S. by Paul Hobbs Selections, includes Viña Cobos (Argentina), Crocus (Cahors, France), Yacoubian-Hobbs (Armenia), and Alvaredos-Hobbs (Galicia, Spain). For more information, visit http://www.paulhobbswines.com and http://www.paulhobbsselections.com.
About Paul Hobbs
Highly regarded for his ability to identify exceptional vineyards across the globe and working innovatively to refine the art of winemaking, Paul Hobbs continues his unwavering pursuit to express new and historical sites by employing viticulture and winemaking practices that capture their unique origins. For over 30 years, Paul has engaged annually in two harvests spanning seven countries. Today, Hobbs is owner and vintner for wineries around the globe: Paul Hobbs (California), Crossbarn (California), Hillick & Hobbs (Finger Lakes, New York), Viña Cobos (Argentina), Crocus (Cahors, France), Yacoubian-Hobbs (Armenia), and Alvaredos-Hobbs (Galicia, Spain). To learn more, visit http://www.paulhobbs.com.
