The hotel's newest dining concept is a nod to California's Pacific Coast Highway in cuisine, design, and atmosphere
SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today and just in time for Memorial Day Weekend, Hilton San Diego Bayfront announced the official opening of Hudson & Nash, a dining experience inspired by a classic Pacific Coast Highway road trip featuring dishes from around the region and coastal-inspired libations.
Hudson & Nash's dinner offerings include a variety of small plates and shareable items, with many inclusions for diners looking for vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.
"The menu is meant to reflect all types of California fare – highlighting the state's culinary diversity – from Baja to the Bay Area," said Steve Cowan, general manager, Hilton San Diego Bayfront. "Ultimately, we wanted the dishes to deepen the quintessential coastal, rustic experience that San Diego provides."
Dinner highlights include Aguachile Rojo featuring Baja shrimp, tortilla chips, avocado, cucumber, and charred habanero; Barrio Logan Pizza, hand-tossed and topped with chicken tinga, chipotle jalapeño, and pickled red onion; and fresh Parker House Rolls with honey sourced from the hotel. Many of Hudson & Nash's dishes and libations incorporate honey from the hotel's two beehives in partnership with Alveole, which provide a haven to 100,000 bees.
Breakfast and lunch are also available with standout dishes like the California Burrito, Avocado Toast with fresh garden vegetables, and the Seafood Cobb with Green Goddess Dressing. All menu offerings are made with locally-sourced, seasonal, and sustainable ingredients from purveyors across the region.
Hudson & Nash also features a robust beverage program with a nod to Golden State staples such as craft beer from San Diego's celebrated local breweries, inspired cocktails, and wines sourced from up and down the California coast.
Hudson & Nash resides on the Promenade Level of Hilton San Diego Bayfront and offers indoor, outdoor, and bar seating. Reservations can be made by calling +1 619-321-4284 or by visiting OpenTable. Hours of operation are breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday). The bar serves until midnight.
The opening of Hudson & Nash is one element of the latest upgrades to Hilton San Diego Bayfront and complements the hotel's extensive culinary program consisting of six food and beverage outlets including the hotel's waterfront lounge, Odysea.
Earlier this spring, Hilton San Diego Bayfront unveiled The Pointe, its newly renovated event space, as well as a grab-and-go market, The Cannery Market & Supply, where guests can purchase beeswax candles and soap serving as a memento of their stay with the Bayfront Bees. These upgrades follow a $23 million remodel to Hilton San Diego Bayfront's 1,190 guest rooms and corridors, which were completed in 2019.
