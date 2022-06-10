Latest Innovations in Plant-based Foods, HPP and Beverages, and How HPP Contributes to Sustainability, Among Topics Discussed
MIAMI, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hiperbaric, the global leader in High Pressure Processing (HPP) technology, will hold its 2nd annual virtual HPP Innovation Week, June 21-23. Winners of Hiperbaric's inaugural HPP Research Awards will also be announced.
The online conference will bring together manufacturers, retailers, food service and packaging companies, regulatory, academic leaders, and others in the HPP industry to discuss the latest trends and innovations. The event will provide a forum for education, networking, and collaboration while demonstrating how HPP positively impacts the food and beverage industry.
HPP is a nonthermal food preservation technology that uses cold water and high pressure to inactivate food-borne pathogens and spoilage microorganisms. The process maintains nutritional integrity and taste and significantly increases shelf life without the need for preservatives.
The three-day HPP Innovation Week program will focus on three topics over three days, including Day 1: Human & Pet Nutrition; Day 2: Food Safety & Shelf-life Extension; and Day 3: Sustainability & Product Development. Topics include:
- Using HPP for 100% Natural Beverages with the Highest Nutritional Quality
- Latest Innovations: HPP Applied to Natural Supplements and Products with Functional Properties
- HPP Product Validation and Certification
- Innovating the plant-based category using HPP
- Premium Quality Guacamole and Avocado Products Using HPP
- HPP Effect on Proteins and Other Macronutrients
- Facts and Myths of Using HPP for Fresh and Raw Pet Food
- Defining Sustainability in the HPP Industry
- How does HPP align with a Circular Economy of Food?
The conference will include 25 sessions on HPP benefits, packaging, emerging applications, sustainability, and HPP global market trends. More than 50 speakers including leading manufacturer Good Foods, organic juice manufacturer Nourish Cold-Pressed Juice, Utah-based toller Intermountain HPP, and start up Simplicity Beverage will share the latest HPP innovations.
International manufacturers, academicians, and tollers also will share their perspectives, including Canadian plant-based dairy alternative company Plant Veda, Canadian beverage company Loop Mission, and French juice company Juste Pressé. The extensive program includes case studies, individual presentations, moderated panels, exclusive interviews, and live Q&As with technology experts. The Cold Pressure Council, U.S. Army, and Upcycled Food Association will also participate in the event.
Hiperbaric representatives will share technical and practical aspects of HPP, as well as discuss their free HPP testing and consulting for packaging, product development and validation studies. Andrés Hernando, Hiperbaric CEO, said, "HPP Innovation Week raises awareness of HPP and how it helps manufacturers, brands and consumers with safer, fresher, healthier food."
Roberto Peregrina, Hiperbaric USA Director, added, "HPP Innovation Week will bring together leading experts nationwide and internationally to discuss the latest advances in HPP."
Registration for HPP Innovation Week is free, and all content and videos will be available to each registrant on demand following the conference. Registration is available at https://www.hiperbaric.com/hpp-innovation-week/.
About Hiperbaric
Hiperbaric is the world's leading supplier of high pressure processing (HPP) equipment for the food industry. Since its inception in 1999, Hiperbaric has designed, developed, produced and marketed its high pressure processing equipment internationally. The company is recognized for its reliability, customer support, teamwork and continuous effort in R&D.
Hundreds of companies worldwide use Hiperbaric equipment for the processing of juices and beverages, meat, fish and shellfish, fruits and vegetables, dairy and prepared dishes. A highly versatile technology, HPP can be applied to a wide range of foods. With world headquarters in Spain, the company also has an office in Miami to serve its North American market. For more information, visit: http://www.hiperbaric.com.
