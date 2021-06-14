MIAMI, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hiperbaric has received the Excellence in Customer Service Award 2021 by U.S.-based Business Intelligence Group.
"We are honored to receive this award in customer service excellence," said Miguel Hernando, COO/Industrial General Manager, Hiperbaric. "Customer service is paramount to all of us at Hiperbaric. We take pride in our 24/7 support team, the Hiperbaric Portal and ongoing, open dialogue with our customers."
Hiperbaric is the world's leading manufacturer of High Pressure Processing (HPP) equipment for the food industry. HPP is the only non-thermal preservation technology that meets the high-standard requirements of consumers and manufacturers: fresh quality, clean label, safety and extended shelf life.
Hiperbaric encompasses all the stages in the value chain from equipment production to its commercialization and installation, with a lifetime aftersales service with the aim of ensuring the quality of the service and the product.
Hiperbaric is the only company offering a 24/7 after sales service in real time in the HPP industry. Clients benefit from a free hotline service available anytime, anywhere, hosted by an engineering team fully dedicated to HPP. This allows them to offer the most immediate, efficient and reliable response to minimize the time and consequences of the incident. This service is complemented with on-site assistance at the client's facilities. In addition, a ticketing system for incident management helps manage situations in an optimized manner.
The company's spare parts and components are exclusively produced and provided by Hiperbaric from four strategic locations: the headquarters in Spain, Miami (USA), Australia and New Zealand. The location of these warehouses with the after sales technicians spread around the globe allows the company to provide immediate service in case of emergency.
Hiperbaric Portal, the world's only e-store for HPP equipment, is an easy way for the client to buy spares: it allows them to place orders, to consult available spares with their prices and specifications and to find manuals and videos about the functioning and maintenance of the equipment.
A key aspect of Hiperbaric's customer service is that all its machines are connected via the internet. This allows the team to quickly identify the problem and guide the operator, knowing exactly what the incidence is and what needs to be done. This is possible because of a diagnosis service integrated into the A / C / S machine with specific aids for solving plant failures, monitoring critical parameters and analyzing data (Big Data).
Another great advantage of having all the systems connected is a predictive notification system to avoid future breakdowns. Thanks to this, the system can automatically notify the client's maintenance team to carry out certain recommended actions or replace specific spare parts according to their expected life cycle in order to avoid future incidents.
About Hiperbaric
Formed in 1999, Hiperbaric designs, develops, produces and markets its high pressure processing equipment internationally. The company is recognized for its trust, customer support, teamwork and continuous R&D efforts.
Hiperbaric has installed more than 300 machines in more than 40 countries across five continents, making the company the global leader in HPP technology with the most reliable and economic machines on the market. Hundreds of companies worldwide use Hiperbaric equipment to process juices and beverages, meat, fish and seafood, fruits and vegetables, dairy and ready-to-eat meals.
With headquarters in Burgos, Spain, a U.S. office in Miami, and commercial and technical offices in Mexico, Asia and Oceania, Hiperbaric continues to explore HPP technology with new applications in different industrial sectors.
For more information, visit http://www.hiperbaric.com.
