NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Disaronno International and parent company ILLVA Saronno S.p.A are excited to announce that Corvo, part of the company's imported portfolio from Sicily, is debuting a new look and feel for the wines and packaging as well as two new line extensions, reflecting both the deep ties to the island's winemaking culture and a nod to the present and future.
Corvo, founded in 1824, has long been a staple Italian wine brand in the United States, consistently offering quality and value. With consumers looking for authenticity in wine and with a willingness to explore new regions and grapes, Corvo was primed for a refocus on premiumization. The efforts include a transition to single-varietal wines, a deeper connection to the region and terroir of Sicily, and a contemporary packaging update, which includes sleek new labels, drawing attention to the native Sicilian grape varieties, and screwcaps.
The new labels on the following core line of Corvo wines: 2020 Grillo, 2020 Moscato, 2020 Rosé and 2019 Nero d'Avola, will be available in the U.S. this month. Tied into Corvo's focus on quality and a link to the land, the 2020 Grillo and 2019 Nero d'Avola will also carry the Sicilia DOC designation, the first Corvo releases to do so. The new Sicilia DOC designation will allow Corvo to further communicate the authentic, historical and cultural connection to Sicily to both trade and consumers. Corvo's range of wines also includes the super-premium Irmàna line and the ultra-premium Colomba Platino line, of which the 2020 Irmàna Grillo and the 2019 Colomba Platino Nero d'Avola will also carry the Sicilia DOC designation. Both lines are new, conveying the premiumization effort, and provide trade-up opportunities for Corvo to reach a new set of consumers.
"We are thrilled to introduce the new Corvo to the U.S. audience," stated Giacomo Tarquini, Global Marketing Director of ILLVA Saronno's Wine Division. "The brand exemplifies Sicilian winemaking history and terroir, and our commitment to meeting the needs of new consumers."
Corvo is part of the Duca di Salaparuta Group (along with Duca di Salaparuta, also founded in 1824, and Florio Marsala, founded in 1833). These three historic wine brands were gathered into one group by the Reina family, and together today constitute the first private wine group formed in Sicily. They express the island's history and its land through the estates and the range of wines that represent Sicilian terroir at its best.
The upgraded Corvo, Irmàna and Colomba Platino wines will be available in expanding markets across the United States.
