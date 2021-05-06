PHOENIX, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Who: HMSHost, world leader in travel dining, is hosting two job fairs to fill full-time & part-time positions at various restaurants located at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, including Starbucks, Chelsea's Kitchen, La Grande Orange, Barrio Café, Cowboy Ciao, Shake Shack, Blanco Tacos & Tequila, Olive & Ivy, ZinBurger, and San Tan Brewery!
What: Global restaurateur HMSHost is holding two job fairs to hire permanent full-time & part-time associates for: Restaurant Assistant Managers, Starbucks Baristas, Host/Hostess, Cashier/Crew Members, Dishwasher/Utility Workers, Line Cooks, Lounge Club Attendants, Starbucks Assistant Managers, and Starbucks General Managers. Pay varies by position and experience. HMSHost offers an array of benefits from a 401K Plan, Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurances, Vacation Pay, Sick Pay, Holiday Pay, Free Meals, Free Parking/Bus Pass and much more!
When:
- Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. MST
- Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. MST
Where: Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport - HMSHost Office: 1250 E Hadley, Suite 6 in Phoenix, AZ 85034
Attendees must have a face mask and stay socially distanced of 6 feet. Be prepared to wait outside, and please bring 2 forms of ID. The dress code is business casual.
To RSVP and Day-of Contact: Celeste Fuentes, Celeste.Fuentes@HMSHost.com or Judy Cimochowski, Judy.Cimochowski@hmshost.com
For Media Inquiries about HMSHost: Shayna Iglesias, Shayna.Iglesias@HMSHost.com or (240) 271-0443.
About HMSHost
Global restaurateur HMSHost is a world leader in creating dining for travel venues. HMSHost operates locations all over North America and is part of Autogrill Group, the world's leading provider of food & beverage services for people on the move. Visit HMSHost.com for more information.
EOE • Minorities/Females/Protected Veterans/Disabled • DFWP • Background checks will be required prior to beginning employment.
#HMSHost
Media Contact
Amanda Shaker, Shaker Recruitment Marketing, +1 7082033857, Amanda.shaker@shaker.com
SOURCE HMSHost