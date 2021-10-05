LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HOJICHA TRADING CO. LTD. (Hojicha Co.) announces the launch of hojichapowder.com, a new online tea shop dedicated to the distribution of Hojicha Powder in the US market.
Focused on convenience, hojichapowder.com offers a single product, the original Hojicha Powder, which can be purchased in just 3 taps. The newly created US subsidiary leverages distribution centers located near the brand's customers on both coasts of the United States, enabling buyers to take advantage of fast 2-day shipping options.
The new tea shop enters in direct competition with the brand's original store, which also carries loose hojicha tea leaves and Japanese teaware. The tea company aims to operate the two largest roasted green tea stores outside of Japan by the end of 2021.
"We asked ourselves what kind of competitor could emerge in the future. Instead of waiting for somebody else to build it, we've launched this convenient shopping experience ourselves," said Francois Mathieu, co-founder of Hojicha Co.
Increased demand for genuine Japanese goods in the United States, namely freshly roasted Hojicha Powder has allowed Hojicha Co. to multiply the number of warehouses without compromising on fast inventory turnover.
"When we decided to expand the number of locations, it was clear that we would never compromise on product freshness or quality. We're happy to announce that we're able to offer the same turnaround from farm to cup everywhere in the USA," said Danielle Geva, co-founder of Hojicha Co.
The new store is open to consumers at home, as well as cafes and retail shops wishing to carry hojicha. Businesses can use the new service with the same ease and speed as consumers without any wholesale program registration necessary.
About the original Hojicha Powder
"Hojicha Powder is a fine tea powder made by grinding Japanese roasted green tea. The roasting process of hojicha reduces the bitterness of green tea and develops a sweet and smoky taste. It also gives hojicha a pleasant earthy aroma. Hojicha has been crafted in Kyoto for over 100 years, and is now more popular than ever in Japan." (source: hojichapowder.com)
About HOJICHA TRADING CO. LTD. (Hojicha Co.)
Hojicha Co. brings the authentic hojicha experience to homes and shops outside of Japan by offering freshly roasted hojicha made from tea leaves grown exclusively in Kyoto. As the leading supplier of hojicha in North America and the UK, Hojicha Co. offers a wide range of roasted green tea leaves and the original Hojicha Powder, the key ingredient for the famous hojicha latte.
SOURCE Hojicha Co.
For further information: Email: hi@hojicha.co, Phone: 1-866-416-5913
Related Links
https://www.instagram.com/hojicha.co/
https://www.facebook.com/hojicha.co/
https://www.youtube.com/hojicha
Media Contact
Francois Mathieu, Hojicha Co., +1 (866) 416-5913, hi@hojicha.co
SOURCE Hojicha Co.