WASHINGTON, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Entrepreneurs Seth Goldman and Julie Farkas announced today the launch of a new grants program, Eat the Change® Impact. They plan to donate $1 million ($335,000 per year) over the next three years to national and community-based nonprofits to promote more planet-friendly foods.
Grant applications will be open from April 1- May 15, 2020. All applicants must be 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and all grants will be awarded by August 1, 2020.
"There's a lot of anxiety about what's going on in the world. But there's one part of our lives everyone is empowered to control, and that's the food choices we make," said Seth Goldman. Goldman is a Founder of Honest Tea, PLNT Burger and is Chair of the Board of Beyond Meat.
"Planet-friendly diets do not have to be economically or geographically exclusive," said Julie Farkas. "There are significant gaps in terms of information and access to planet-friendly diets, but we hope these grants will help close those gaps."
Core Values of Eat the Change® Impact Grants Program
Grants will be awarded based on the applicant's potential to promote these core values:
- Eating with intention – help people learn more about where their food comes from, how it's grown, processed, packaged and distributed and its environmental impact;
- Fact-based science – promote the analysis, understanding and education about the link between diet and climate change, with a focus mainly on:
- Reduced food waste
- Plant-based diets
- Organic agriculture
- Supporting biodiversity
- Water efficienc
- Sustainable packaging
- Democratizing planet-friendly diets – invest to expand access and demand for planet-friendly diets in terms of education, distribution and pricing;
- Innovation – support creative and emerging approaches that drive new ways of thinking and eating.
Grant Criteria
ETC Impact will award annual grants to both national and community based organizations. For national grants, Goldman and Farkas expect to award 8 grants in the amount of roughly $20,000. For community-based organizations, the team expects to award between 15-20 grants ranging in size from $5,000-$10,000 to local organizations focused on educating and mobilizing consumers to adopt more planet-friendly diets.
For more information about Eat The Change® Impact, please visit www.eatthechange.org
