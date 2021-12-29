HOP WTR Keeps Dry January Fresh and Vibrant with flavors in Classic, Blood Orange, Mango and a soon-to-be-officially-announced Lime.

HOP WTR Keeps Dry January Fresh and Vibrant with flavors in Classic, Blood Orange, Mango and a soon-to-be-officially-announced Lime.

 By HOP WTR

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  HOP WTR - the non-alcoholic brew of crisp, bold hops, sparkling water and mood-boosting ingredients is supporting individuals seeking healthy resets during the first month of 2022. Dry January is a public health campaign encouraging people to abstain from alcohol for the month; aimed to generate awareness of the health impacts of excessive alcohol consumption. This year, the holiday comes off a year where "sober-curious" was one of the top-ranking internet searches.

With flavors in Classic, Blood Orange, Mango (and a soon-to-be-officially-announced Lime,  available for pre-order online) HOP WTR's proprietary blend of stress-busting hops, adaptogens and nootropics bursts with healthy benefits while tasting crisp, light, and satisfying. Citra, Amarillo, Mosaic and Azacca hops deliver a citrusy, piney flavor that evokes a tasty IPA. The stress-busting stack of adaptogens and nootropics, including ashwagandha and L-Theanine, is specifically formulated to help you unwind and destress, providing guilt-free, hop-filled relaxation without the alcohol, calories, carbs, gluten or sugar.

"Dry January offers a great reset to our drinking habits and health goals," said Nick Taranto, Co-Founder HOP WTR. "However, HOP WTR can be applied as a tasty beverage for the sober-curious, those who are abstaining from alcohol, reducing their intake, or just craving a delicious hop-forward sparkling brew."

While HOP WTR founders, Nick Taranto and Jordan Bass, created the beverage as a tasty stand-in for their beloved beer, they are seeing significant growth with health-conscious women and those who never identified as beer drinkers in the first place.

"Our emerging market trends are underscoring the value of hop flavors beyond the beer medium, " added Jordan Bass, co-founder HOP WTR. "HOP WTR appeals to those who appreciate sparkling refreshment, with a more sophisticated flavor profile, sans any of the bad stuff. It's rare when we can say 'win-win' and mean it. HOP WTR is a rare win-win."

HOP WTR is available nationwide at HOPWTR.com and Amazon, as well as at Erewhon, BevMo!, Wegmans, HyVee and Ralph locations. For more information, please visit HOPWTR.com and follow-on Instagram @HOPWTR.

ABOUT HOP WTR

HOP WTR is a non-alcoholic brew of crisp, bold hops, sparkling water and mood-boosting ingredients, purposefully crafted with no calories and no sugar. Our proprietary blend of stress-busting hops, adaptogens and nootropics makes our brew burst with healthy benefits and a crisp, light and satisfying taste. It's the ultimate booze-free, calorie-free refreshment of choice for beer lovers. Meet HOP WTR, The Healthy Way to Hops.

Media contact:

Matt Kovacs

mkovacs@blazepr.com 

310-395-5050

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hop-wtr-keeps-dry-january-fresh-and-vibrant-301451363.html

SOURCE HOP WTR

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.