BOULDER, Colo., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hope Foods, one of the nation's leading plant-based dips and spreads brands has released an exciting new hummus flavor ahead of summer: Avocado Lime. The fresh new flavor in Hope's hummus line joins other unique Hope Foods hummus flavors such as Sea Salt & Olive Oil, Thai Coconut Curry, and Black Garlic Hummus.
Hope Foods' Avocado Lime Hummus is made in small-batches using quality Organic Garbanzo Beans, Organic Hass Avocados, Organic Lime Juice, and Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, alongside other organic, natural ingredients. Each hummus batch is cold-pressed, a process that applies extreme high pressure to the food in its container to protect it from bacteria and other pathogens without the need for high-heat pasteurization or chemicals. The end result is a packed-in flavor that is superior in taste and freshness over all other store-bought hummus.
"We're so excited to add this fresh, flavorful, non-spicy hummus to our line-up," says Nicole Pavlica, VP of Marketing and Innovation at Hope Foods. "We spent 14 months developing this simple, yet 'HOPE-ified', take on a non-spicy hummus that amplifies the freshness of snacks and meals without the heat."
Hope Foods' Avocado Lime hummus has just 60 calories per serving with only 4g total carbohydrates and less than 1g of sugar, making it a much healthier alternative to mayonnaise or avocado ranch dressing. It can be used as a dip, sandwich spread, or even as a flavorful mix-in for salads and protein bowls.
Each 8oz tub retails for $4.99 and is available nationwide at retailers such as Sprouts and Safeway. Online availability includes Amazon Fresh and Instacart. For more information and recipes, visit HopeFoods.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.
About Hope Foods
Hope Foods, one of the nation's leading plant-based dips and spreads brands, is on a collective mission to introduce healthy, high quality and wonderfully flavorful food to the world. Hope Foods uses the freshest possible ingredients to make the most delicious and nutritious hummus and dips with boundary-crossing flavor profiles - all without any artificial preservatives. Instead, Hope Foods uses state-of-the-art HPP cold pressure technology to retain freshness, peak flavor, wonderful texture and important nutrition from our kitchen to your table. Available at retailers nationwide, all Hope Foods products are Non-GMO Project verified, GFCO certified gluten-free, OU certified kosher, and dairy and soy-free.
Hope Foods truly believes that the simple act of sharing good food can nourish the body as well as the soul which is why it remains committed to promoting mental health awareness efforts and provide tools that support mental well-being. Join us on our mission to eat better, live better and do better. #spreadhope
