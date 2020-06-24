Donation equals approximately 75,000 meals*
TORONTO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Canada is donating more than 75,000 pounds of Hormel Gatherings® party trays (approximately 75,000 meals*) to Second Harvest, Canada's largest food recovery organization, to help to feed families in need during these extraordinary times.
"We are so proud to be able to help people struggling with hunger," said Luis Nieto, Vice President Americas at Hormel Foods International Corporation. "The COVID-19 pandemic has added a further challenge to the already hard situation for those struggling with hunger. By partnering with Second Harvest, we are able to get these protein-rich products to people who need it."
"High-protein foods are vital to health but are among the most difficult and expensive to access, both for people on low income and the frontline food programs that serve those vulnerable populations," said Lori Nikkel, CEO, Second Harvest. "Hormel's generous donation will enable our program partners to bolster their nutritional offerings during these challenging times, and we thank Hormel wholeheartedly for their support."
The donation is in addition to the many philanthropic cash and product donations Hormel Foods Canada makes every year.
Hormel Gatherings® party trays are the No. 1 selling party tray in Canada and offer a variety of meats, crackers and cheeses and offer a convenient source of protein. For more information on the product, visit https://www.facebook.com/HormelGatheringsCanada.
In Canada, Hormel Foods International Corporation offers a variety of products including Hormel Gatherings® party trays, Hormel® pepperoni, the SPAM® family of products, Stagg® chili, Hormel® bacon bits and Justin's® nut butters.
*Using the estimation that one pound of food donated equals one meal.
ABOUT SECOND HARVEST
Second Harvest is the largest food rescue organization in Canada and a global thought leader on food recovery. Working across the supply chain – from farm to retail – we capture surplus food before it ends up in landfill and has a negative environmental impact. Since 1985, Second Harvest has redirected more than 165 million pounds of food and prevented over 200 million pounds of greenhouse gas equivalents from entering our atmosphere. Supported by hundreds of corporations, foundations, and the community at large, Second Harvest rescues and delivers enough food to provide over 50,000 meals every day, benefiting a growing network of over 1,500 social service organizations across Canada. Second Harvest also developed FoodRescue.ca, a free online platform that directly connects businesses with surplus, unsold food to local organizations to positively impact our environment and ensure good food gets to people who can use it. With the escalating global pandemic, Second Harvest is leading the Food Rescue Canadian Alliance (FRCA), that brings together government, private and non-profit sectors to ensure food reaches the most vulnerable members of our communities, from coast to coast.
