JONESBORO, La., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Culinary Services Group has been contracted to provide food service to the newly renovated Jackson Parish Hospital. Beginning June 1st, 2021, patients will be able to choose from a selection of restaurant-style menu items including seasonal favorites and chef specials. This change comes on the heels of the community-based hospital's renovation and re-opening of one of two new patient wings. The new homestyle menu and better dining experience are aimed at improving the quality of care and patient experience during hospital stays.
"JPH already raised the bar for care and treatment with the recently completed work in our patient rooms, and now with the addition of CSGs' dining expertise and an onsite chef leading our Dietary Department, we've established a new standard of healthcare excellence in this community. They felt like a partner from the very beginning of our search, and their commitment to our patients shows in every plate they serve." - Dr. Jason Thomas, COO/CIO, Jackson Parish Hospital
Culinary Services Group provides personal touch dining with modern capabilities. Patients will meet one-on-one with a food service specialist to place their orders and meals will be hand delivered by a staff member. The food service team will provide a number of technology resources designed with patient comfort and safety in mind, including menu planning software that integrates with the hospital's electronic medical record system ensuring meals meet dietary restrictions and noted allergies. Post-COVID plans are also being made to offer a micro-market for after-hours employees. The self-serve kiosk will provide convenience foods and microwaveable meal selections 24 hours a day.
"We are thrilled to have partnered with an organization like Jackson Parish Hospital. They not only saw the value of investing in their dining program to coincide with their ongoing renovation, their values truly align with Culinary Services Group's goal of putting the patient first." - Scott Alme, VP of Business Development, Culinary Services Group
