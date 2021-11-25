VERONA, Italy, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the 2021 edition of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls (held on 16-18 June), 510 wines from all over the world were selected. Hot off the press, the awardees will now feature in the official 2022 Guidebook. But what does it mean to be selected and published in "5StarWines – the Book"?
One of the main benefits is that the official Guidebook will accompany Veronafiere throughout the year, creating a direct link between the wineries featured in 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls and international wine buyers.
The publication of the guidebook is just the start of the journey. Throughout the year, the Guidebook will be distributed at the main trade fairs, B2B meetings, tastings, and masterclasses aimed at wine industry professionals in Italy and beyond, providing a global platform for the featured wine producers.
The 5StarWines Guidebook is a vital tool for wineries, for both promotional and commercial use. It presents the selected wines to industry experts, international buyers and wine lovers from around the world, along with tasting notes written by the international panel of judges. In addition, the Guidebook acts as a quality guarantee for the wines included, certifying their value in the global market.
A paperback copy of the book was sent to all the selected producers, along with a set of stickers displaying their official score, and a personalized Diploma.
The 5StarWines Guidebook is already available in digital format. The Digital Catalog is an opportunity to be known to 10,000+ top buyers of the Vinitaly Community, 200+ selected journalists, 200+ Wine Ambassadors of the Vinitaly International Academy, 100+ international judges, and wine Experts, as well as key influencers from all over the world.
You can access the Digital Catalog here: https://www.5starwines.it/la-guida/?lang=en
The 5StarWines Guidebook represents the culmination of a three-day blind tasting event with the objective of promoting wine internationally. This year marked the event's 5th edition, with more than a thousand producers and wineries submitting their wines, which were then tasted by a panel of highly qualified, international experts, selected from Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers, sommeliers from starred restaurants, journalists, oenologists, Italian Wine Ambassadors and Experts from the Vinitaly International Academy. The judges were drawn from a diverse range of backgrounds and specializations, guaranteeing the objectivity of the evaluation process, and giving the participating wines the opportunity to receive an "international palate test" and test the opinion of wine experts from a range of backgrounds.
The selected wines are also published in winesearcher.com, the world's largest wine web search engine. Additionally, the event's official social media channels will promote the featured wines, as well as podcasts and video interviews featuring producers and judges.
Thanks to the ongoing support and promotion of Veronafiere, producers featured in the 5StarWines Guidebook can gain a competitive advantage in the global wine market.
About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, normally held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals, tasted and scored — using a 100-point scale — participating wines. In the 2021 edition – the fifth – over 2000 bottles took part in the competition and 510 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool both on the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality, and it maintains and certifies its value at an international level.
