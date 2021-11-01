MIAMI, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turk Hospitality Ventures announces its launch today under the direction of founder and Managing Director, Steve Turk, who brings more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry. The firm will partner with restaurants, resorts, vacation rentals, and startups to deliver hospitality solutions from ideation to implementation.
At a transformative time in the hospitality industry, Turk will be working with clients to dream up innovative solutions to create new revenue streams, enhance guest satisfaction and increase employee loyalty with his entrepreneurial spirit and coach them through execution like a trusted mentor.
"I want to be able to help as many professionals in this industry realize their hospitality dreams and foster cutting-edge projects at a time when this space in particular needs it most," says Steve Turk, Managing Director of Turk Hospitality Ventures.
Previously, Turk oversaw Food & Beverage operations as an executive for luxury and lifestyle hotel brands including Loews Hotels, Mandarin Oriental, Nobu Hotels, Trump Hotels, Delano, and Viceroy. Throughout his career, he's focused on establishing a performance-driven culture and developing operational standards and strategies that deliver results – but he says the most gratifying part has always been the chance to mentor aspiring industry professionals.
"After leading hotel teams of more than 500, now I get to work one-on-one with hospitality business owners and executives to deliver innovative solutions and coach them on the strategies they need to grow," Turk says.
Turk is also an investor in several hospitality startups including Daycation, Villakey, and Tangy Management, and has founded and sold two successful hospitality firms of his own – Vida Hospitality, a staffing and recruiting solution for luxury hotel clients that he grew from scratch to a $5 million business, and Vida Stay, a technology-backed short-term vacation rental company.
Turk will fuse this entrepreneurial background with his operational know-how in hotels, food & beverage, short-term vacation rentals, and hospitality startups to offer a range of hands-on and advisory services across all of these categories.
"Steve is a role model leader, strongly positive, humble and goes out of his way to provide a helping hand to emerging companies. He provided us with detailed feedback and suggestions we used to develop our platform. I'm incredibly excited to watch where his passion for innovation will take him, and the entirety of the hospitality industry," says Matt Boney, CEO of Daycation.
Joining Turk on his Board of Advisors are Paul Breslin, Managing Director at global hospitality consulting brand Horwath HTL; Greg Mondshein, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at SourceCode Communications; Chef Cornel Ruhland, Executive Chef of Faena Hotels; Stephanie Turk, Labor and Employment Shareholder at Stearns Weaver Miller; Joshua Rader, Certified Public Accountant and Managing Partner at Appelrouth, Farah & Co.; and Ki-Jana Carter, Founder and CEO at Byoglobe. Together they will provide a holistic set of hospitality expertise and resources for Turk Hospitality Ventures.
About Turk Hospitality Ventures
Turk Hospitality Ventures is your destination for hospitality advising, concept creation, and innovation. We dream up unique-to-you hospitality solutions with an entrepreneurial spirit and coach you through execution like a trusted mentor. For more information or to book a consultation, visit turkhv.com.
