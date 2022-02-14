SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Effective today, complimentary bottles of Mananalu are now available to guests staying at the Hotel Casa del Mar and Shutters on the Beach, the crown jewels of the Edward Thomas Collection of Hotels. These plastic alternatives will be available for visitors to enjoy at the front desk, in their rooms, and at the pool.
By packaging its water in aluminum bottles, Mananalu offers an infinitely recyclable option for those situations where a reusable water bottle may not be possible–like traveling. And they further support the circular economy by removing the equivalent of one plastic water bottle from ocean-going waste for every bottle that is sold, while also making sure every new bottle is made from 69% recycled aluminum.
"We're excited that Hotel Casa del Mar and Shutters on the Beach are joining our wave of change and taking a stand against single-use plastic water bottles, as they work with us in our efforts to protect the beautiful Santa Monica environment that they call home," says Mananalu CEO David Cuthbert.
Incorporating Mananalu's recyclable water bottles into the guest experience marks the latest action by Hotel Casa del Mar and Shutters on the Beach to increase sustainability on-site. Additional efforts include renewable energy initiatives, water conservation practices, employee incentives to encourage low-carbon transportation, recycling and waste reduction programs.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Mananalu in our ongoing effort to promote sustainability practices at Hotel Casa del Mar and Shutters on the Beach," says Charlie Lopez-Quintana, Vice President and Managing Director of Edward Thomas Collection of Hotels. "We are always looking for ways we can minimize our carbon footprint and support our precious Santa Monica beach environment."
About Mananalu
Mananalu is a water brand on a mission to empower the world to stop drinking from single-use plastics. "Mana" means the sacred spirit of life in Hawaiian. "Nalu" means a powerful wave that pushes across the ocean. Founded by actor, environmentalist, and Hawaiian-native, Jason Momoa, Mananalu is creating a wave of change and fighting plastic pollution by canning water with infinitely recyclable aluminum. To learn more, visit http://www.mananalu.com or follow us on Instagram (@mananalu.water, #mananalumovement).
About Hotel Casa del Mar
Offering breathtaking views of the Pacific, Hotel Casa del Mar brings the luxury, romance, and relaxing feel of a Mediterranean resort to the Southern California coast. Once an exclusive beach club in the 1920s, the hotel's timeless charm and elegance remain. Designed by Michael Smith, the lobby's original soaring ceiling and dramatic windows offer spectacular sunsets and a picturesque place to unwind. The hotel features two restaurants, a lively lobby bar and lounge with nightly entertainment, luxurious indoor cabanas, an exclusive spa, fitness center and outdoor pool. With the most spectacular setting in Los Angeles and world-class amenities, Hotel Casa del Mar sets the standard for comfortable, relaxed luxury. The iconic resort received recognition in Travel + Leisure's 2021 World's Best Awards as a Top Hotel in Los Angeles. For more information visit https://www.hotelcasadelmar.com/.
About Shutters on the Beach
Both comfortable and luxurious, the acclaimed Santa Monica Beach hotel recalls the quintessential cottages of Cape Cod, with shuttered doors opening onto breezy balconies and a sun-drenched pool deck replete with chaise lounges. 186 gracious guestrooms and 12 suites showcase the residential-style designs of Michael S. Smith. On site, Shutters on the Beach offers market-fresh fare at 1 Pico restaurant and Coast Beach Café. Indulge in organic wellness rituals at ONE Spa and breathtaking panoramas of the Pacific from every vantage. For more information visit https://www.shuttersonthebeach.com.
About Edward Thomas Collection
The Edward Thomas Collection of Hotels was founded in 1982 by third-generation hotel and real estate investors Edward and Thomas Slatkin, whose family previously owned the legendary Beverly Hills Hotel. In 1994, Beverly Hills-based ETC opened the exclusive Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica. In 1999, after a $50+ million renovation, ETC opened a hotel with a history as Santa Monica's "Grande Dame," Hotel Casa Del Mar. The sister luxury properties are the only hotels in the Los Angeles area located right on the sand. ETC's management team includes Partners and Co-Founders Edward and Thomas Slatkin and Klaus Mennekes, ETC Collection of Hotels Vice President and Managing Director. For more information visit https://www.edwardthomasco.com.
