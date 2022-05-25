Aspen's Landmark Property To Host Exclusive Lounges, Private Tastings and Culinary Experiences with World-Renowned Vintners, Mixologists and Acclaimed Chef JJ Johnson
ASPEN, Colo. , May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection, the region's most storied property, established as the social hub of Aspen since its opening in 1889, will host exclusive gastronomic events and partnerships to further complement the destination's celebration of the year: Aspen Food & Wine Classic. Part of Auberge Resorts Collection's Taste of Auberge, a new culinary journey bringing together exclusive chef collaborations and restaurant pop-ups at select properties throughout 2022, the weekend long activations will take place at Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection from June 16-19 and include exceptional culinary programming and unforgettable epicurean events. The resort has announced an 'Epicurean Passport' that will provide guests and locals with insider access to all Hotel Jerome curated programming over the long weekend, from intimate lounges hosted by world-class vintners and mixologists to a multi-course chef's dinner curated by award-winning chef, author and television personality JJ Johnson. Through these transformative experiences, guests will immerse themselves in the wonders of world-class cuisine and innovative mixology that cultivates the heart of the destination and positions Aspen at the forefront of a global culinary scene.
"We are honored to welcome this array of incredible talent to curate an unforgettable culinary weekend that will highlight our destination's unique culture and liveliness," says Patrick Davila, general manager of Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection. "Hotel Jerome has become an ever-evolving epicurean icon in Aspen and this exciting weekend offers bon vivants an incredible experience that cannot be found elsewhere."
Known for his barrier-breaking cuisine, Chef JJ Johnson will curate a multi-course chef's dinner for the resort's Black on Black event, celebrating Black luminaries across the food and wine landscape. The evening will be complemented by incredible wines and innovative mixology, featuring a roster of unparalleled talent including host Dlynn Proctor, Dwayne Wade of Wade Cellars, Carmelo Anthony of What's in Your Glass, The McBride sisters of McBride Sisters Wine Company, Artie Johnson of XYZ Wines and Monte Rosso's Vineyard Manager Brenae Royal.
The night will commence with a private reception in The Garden, followed by a multi-course seated dinner created exclusively by Chef Johnson. Wine personality and host Dlynn Proctor will guide guests through wine pairings curated by exclusive vintners. Following dinner, guests can attend a private after party in the resort's cocktail lounge, Bad Harriet where host Gary Obligacion of the famed Alinea Group and The Aviary will welcome guests with an exclusive cocktail menu created by mixologists Joseph Stinchcomb and Tokiwa Sears. A portion of the evening's proceeds will benefit Wine Unify, Dlynn Proctor's nonprofit that aims to increase diversity in the wine industry through education.
The highly anticipated lineup of events and exclusive programming included in the 'Epicurean Passport' features:
- Black on Black Chef's Dinner in the Garden - Friday, June 17 at 5:30 p.m.
Hotel Jerome has teamed up with Chef JJ Johnson and celebrated Black stars across the world of wine for a truly unforgettable evening celebrating Black talent in the food and beverage space, including host DLynn Proctor, Dwayne Wade & Wade Cellars, Carmelo Anthony of What's in Your Glass, The Mc Bride sisters and McBride Sisters Wine Company, Artie Johnson & XYZ Wines, and Vineyard Manager Brenae Royal.
*exclusive to Epicurean Passport holders*
- Black on Black 'After Party' at Bad Harriet - Friday, June 17 from 9:00 - 11:00 p.m.
Alinea Group's Gary Oblicacion will curate an incredible evening celebrating Black mixologists in the resort's cocktail lounge Bad Harriet, including Joseph Stinchcomb and Tokiwa Sears.
*9:00 pm seating is exclusive to Epicurean Passport holders*
- La Grande Dame Garden Gastronomy Lunch in the Garden - Saturday, June 18 from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.
Hotel Jerome's Executive Chef, Ross Kilkenny, has curated a unique menu featuring locally sourced vegetables and herbs, complementing the precise and delicate taste of Veuve Clicquot's La Grande Dame. Pairings will include La Grande Dame Yayoi Kasuma, La Grande Dame in Magnum, La Grande Dame in Jeroboam and Le Grande Dame Rosé.
- Jefferson's Bourbon Tasting Lounge in the Garden Lounge - Saturday, June 18 from 12:00. - 4:00 p.m. An exclusive partnership with Jefferson's Bourbon, where attendees will be treated to tastings of rare cask bourbons paired with bites. *exclusive to Epicurean Passport holders*
- Chef's Dinner with Carlos Gaytan & Casa Dragones in the Garden Lounge- Saturday June 18 at 6:00 p.m. - (reception at 6pm, dinner at 6:30pm)
Michelin star chef Carlos Gaytan will craft an exclusive multi-course menu with Casa Dragones tequila pairings for an unforgettable experience in the Garden at Hotel Jerome.
- Bar Luminaires: Bar Legends Bash at Bad Harriet - Saturday, June 18 - First seating: 6:00 p.m., Second Seating: 9:00 p.m., Final seating: 11:30 p.m.
Hotel Jerome is bringing iconic bar royalty and Aspen's greatest bartenders together at Bad Harriet for a cocktail 'jam session'. Bar Legends include local icon Jimmy Yaeger of Jimmy's Aspen, renowned bartender and author Jim Meehan, Paul McGee a.k.a the Godfather of Tiki, and multiple James Beard Award nominee Julian Cox.
- William Grant + Death & Co. at The Wheeler Lounge - Friday, June 17 & Saturday, June 18 - timing and final details to be announced
Famed Death & Co celebrates Milagro tequila and Hendricks gin with intimate gatherings set in the historic heart of Hotel Jerome.
- Casa Dragones Tequila & Petrossian Caviar in the Sky Terrace - Thursday, June 16 from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. | Friday & Saturday, June 17 & 18 from 2:00 - 9:00 p.m
Sip on exquisite Casa Dragones Tequila paired with Petrossian Caviar while enjoying the breathtaking views of Aspen Mountain on Hotel Jerome's private terrace.
- Codigo Cocktail Hour at Felix Coffee Roasters - Thursday, Friday & Saturday, June 16, 17 & 18 from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Codigo is taking over Hotel Jerome's outpost of Felix Coffee Roasters for a set of exclusive experiences. After the coffee shop closes for the day, the space will transform into an after-hours speakeasy, where guests will enjoy small batch tequila and mezcal Codigo tastings and live music.
- Grey Goose Al Fresco Spritz - Friday & Saturday, June 17 & 18 from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Grey Goose Essences vodkas give way to a refreshing respite from the hustle and buzzle of the day's activities.
The Epicurean Passport is available for purchase at $1,750 per person, with a portion of all proceeds benefiting LiftUp.org. Please note, this passport is only valid for Hotel Jerome programming, it is not affiliated with Aspen Food & Wine Classic. For more details, please visit aubergeresorts.com/hoteljerome/experiences/epicurean-passport/
Hotel Jerome will also have selected programming available a la carte with event tickets available through Tock. For more details, please visit our website.
