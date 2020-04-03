LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All Dragon Fashion® designer Dailey Pike saw in January 2020 was blue skies and blue seas. He had just finished displaying his swimwear for ladies and gents at the Swim Collective Anaheim trade show. His Dragon Fashion line was picked up by Barrkers Boutique in Bel-Air. Pike was planning for the annual mother of all swim wear shows in Paris this summer.
When Spring arrived, things had completely changed. The boutique was not open, the beaches were closed, the world had been turned upside down.
Pike, who makes hot sauce for sale on Amazon under the brand names Soyracha® and Vinegaroon® decided if he couldn't fit people with swimsuits, he'd feed them with hot sauce. http://amazon.com/condimentdysfunction
So, he created House Of The Dragon Hot Sauce and is sending his sauces to food banks around the country. Pike has started sending both of his original sauces to food banks while production of House Of The Dragon™ Hot Sauce is underway.
Food banks that have received the first shipments of Soyracha and Vinegaroon sauces include The Lord's Table and Saint Mary's Oneonta, NY. Pallets are being prepared for Regional Food Bank of NE New York, Second Harvest Food Bank Louisiana, and Food Bank of the Rockies Colorado. More shipments are in the works promises Pike.
HouseOfTheDragon ™ Hot Sauce USPTO Serial Number: 88855412
www.HouseOfTheDragon.com ™ USPTO Serial Number: 88831560
ABOUT DAILEY PIKE | Dailey is a polymath who practices Stoicism, a philosophy based on virtue, doing the right thing. A complete list of his skills and accomplishments can be found at www.DaileyPike.me
