BOCA RATON, Fla., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GRUBBRR, a trailblazing technology company that delivers ordering and fulfillment solutions, and FreedomPay, a global leader in Next Level Commerce™, today announce the publication of a new report titled Restaurant Technology Revolutionized: The American Pandemic Transformation. The White Paper takes an in-depth look at how emerging payment solutions and new technology are helping restaurant owners save time and money by offering faster service and speedier, safer, touchless payments.
The insights suggest that with new adoptive technology restaurants can drive a greater customer experience while improving their cash flow. Merchants have prioritized investing in Next Level tech to facilitate a swift and secure customer experience. Similarly, customer preferences have shifted towards using kiosks and other self-ordering technologies such as QR codes rather than cash, chip & pin, or swiping their credit card.
Historically, restaurants have experienced deep inefficiencies in payment acceptance and checkout experience, set back by cash transaction and swipe cards. Yet in the midst of COVID, restaurants have been prompted to innovate and provide Touchless Commerce solutions including contactless payment acceptance, digital wallets including Apple Pay and Google Pay, and BYOD (bring your own device).
"As a commerce leader across many key verticals including F&B, FreedomPay is excited to partner with GRUBBRR on the Restaurant Technology Revolutionized White Paper to highlight the importance of innovation and technology across payment acceptance and the checkout experience," said Chris Kronenthal, President & CTO at FreedomPay. "Restaurants who have implemented Touchless Commerce solutions such as GRUBBRR and contactless payment acceptance are creating an optimized customer experience while simultaneously driving revenue."
"The effects of the pandemic have revolutionized every aspect of the restaurant industry," said GRUBBRR CEO Sam Zietz. "Shifting circumstances and health guidelines have permanently changed how consumers interact with their payment methods and businesses must respond by changing the ways they receive and manage payments. Our collaboration with FreedomPay puts a spotlight on how restaurants can best implement contactless payment solutions to meet shifting consumer demands and achieve unprecedented success. We're proud to serve as a guide for restaurants looking to increase customer satisfaction and streamline operations in the rapidly-evolving landscape of this industry."
To download a free copy of the White Paper, click here: https://grubbrr.com/freedompay/
Media Contact
Ishanya Narang, GRUBBRR, 561-560-7135, inarang@grubbrr.com
SOURCE GRUBBRR