EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Having a Nick name has never been sweeter. As part of its National Ice Cream Day celebration this Sunday, July 19, Swedish-style Nick's Ice Cream, the only "better-for-you" ice cream delivering the rich, indulgent creaminess consumers expect from premium ice cream at only a fraction of the calories and with no added sugar, today announced its first Instagram contest beginning tomorrow, July 18, and running through July 26.
To enter, any Instagram follower of Nick's just needs to tag someone with the first or last name Nick or any of its derivations -- Nic, Nikki, Nicholson, Nicholas – for both to possibly win a year's supply of Nick's Ice Cream. And why not? Each pint is keto-friendly and only 220 to 360 calories, depending on which of the 16 flavors you choose. Some popular flavors are Sälta Karamell (240 calories),Triple Choklad (300 calories) and Butter Pekan (300 calories).
Along with the Grand Prize winner, 10 entrants will receive six pints of Nick's Ice Cream and another 100 will receive one free pint.
And even if you don't know or never met a Nick, you can still participate in this Sunday's festivities simply by going to nicks.com and using code NICKSDAY10 at checkout to receive 10 percent off your purchase.
The idea for Nick's grew out of founder Niclas "Nick" Luthman's frustration over not being able to find good-tasting sweets that he so enjoyed before being diagnosed in 2014 as pre-diabetic. A mechanical engineer turned serial entrepreneur in his native Sweden, Luthman taught himself food science and, two years later, gathered a group of similarly minded entrepreneurs and food scientists to create Nick's Ice Cream.
Luthman points to eight elements of differentiation that contribute to Nick's 16 flavors retaining creaminess and great taste, despite no added sugar. Chief among them is the utilization of plant-based fat which produces 92% less calories than dairy versions.
"We believe you don't have to compromise deliciousness for healthiness," said Luthman. "And with breakthrough advances in food technology, we're now able to offer great tasting ice cream without the sugar and calories."
In just its first year in the U.S., Nick's is in more than 3,500 stores and also available through its website, nicks.com.
About N!CK'S
Luthman Backlund Foods was founded in Sweden by Niclas Luthman with the mission of creating tasty and indulgent foods without sacrificing healthiness. N!CK'S applies cutting-edge food science in its R&D and uses functional ingredients to produce premium ice creams, protein bars, and confectionery products. N!CK'S sells its line of 16 Swedish-style light ice creams in more than 3,500 grocery stores nationwide, and directly online to consumers.
Visit www.nicks.com, and follow@nicksicecreams on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.