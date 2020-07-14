Eat_Howl.jpg

Shelf-Stable Vegan Mac and Cheese Made With Cashews

 By Eat Howl Inc.

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eat Howl Inc., a chef-driven, plant-based foods company, has just launched into market in a big way and is now available nationwide at Whole Foods and other select retailers and online via VeganEssentials. Under the Howl™ brand, the company released its flagship product Mac & Chef™, a cashew-based mac and cheese. Mac & Chef™ is set to change the game in the growing, plant-based mac and cheese category as the only product that uses cashew cheese and no chemical preservatives.

Developed by chefs working with premium ingredients found in high-end kitchens — and not by food scientists who rely on chemicals and preservatives — Mac & Chef™ has the category's cleanest ingredient deck, including real cashews, nutritional yeast, lemon juice and garlic. "Howl is driven by one fundamental philosophy," says co-founder and renowned Chef Craig Thornton, "to put out better, more sustainable food using only quality and real ingredients the same way we would in a restaurant."

This chef-driven ethos results in the best-tasting mac and cheese with the texture people have come to expect from traditional dairy options. As an added benefit, Mac & Chef™ offers significant nutritional improvements per serving compared to the top-selling vegan mac and cheese:

  • 50% less Total Fat
     
  • 86% less Saturated Fat
     
  • 2.5x the Protein

Mac & Chef™ is currently available in two flavors: Classic Cashew with a sharp cheddar-style tang and Spicy Chipotle with a kick of real chipotle peppers. More flavors and product lines are coming soon.

About Eat Howl Inc.: Eat Howl is a chef-driven, plant-based food company based in Los Angeles, California. Founded from within cutting-edge restaurant kitchens, Eat Howl empowers chefs to reimagine your favorite foods using plant-based ingredients to unleash incredible flavors and textures while striving for a more sustainable future. One we can Howl about. Plant Forward. Planet Forward.

Contact: Fred Michaels • www.eathowl.com • Email: info@eathowl.com • Social: @eathowl

Howl Mac & Chef Classic and Chipotle
