BRIGHTON, Mich., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whether you are launching a new line of juices, expanding your market, or exploring HPP food processing for the first time, tolling centers offer all the benefits with minimal capital outlay. Food Manufacturing Companies that do not own their own HPP machines can buy space from a company that owns an HPP Machine to pasteurize their product, a process known in the HPP Industry as 3rd Party Tolling.
Early 2018, Safety Fresh Foods installed a state-of-the-art High-Pressure Processing (HPP) machine in Plymouth, Wisconsin. Their primary customers are in the meat and dairy industries. Safety Fresh Foods now provides the food and beverage industry companies with innovative solutions, costs savings, food safety, and shelf-life extensions on their products. States Mark Maglio, Owner of Safety Fresh Foods, "The goal of Safety Fresh is to provide process enhancements that improve profitability and sustain the long-term viability of the Wisconsin-based food manufacturing industry".
Consumer demand for high-quality, convenient products with natural flavor and taste without preservatives and with minimal processing is what drives the High-Pressure Processing Industry. Talk to any hiring manager in the food manufacturing industry about the challenges they face in this COVID-19 Pandemic, and you will probably hear them say that finding good, reliable workers with the needed skillsets, or the willingness to learn the skills, is a constant challenge - not to mention working in a 38-degree facility. The Maglio's were not immune to the labor issues that the industry faced, and HPP Advisors could provide a solution.
The Cold Pressed Juice process provides many challenges to both the juice manufacturer and the 3rd Party Tolling company. The goal is a synergistic process flow that reduces the number of touches from the bottle line, through the HPP Pasteurization Process, and to the end pack-off. "Our approach at HPP Advisors is to play to the strengths of the Cold Press Juice manufacturer and that of the HPP Machine Owner", states Nannette Cameron, President, HPP Advisors, "to that end we treat the solution for using a 3rd party toller the same as if the Cold Pressed Juice Manufacturer owned the HPP Machine."
A process diagram of the workflow process of Safety Fresh's floor was created through collaboration of both HPP Advisors and Mark Maglio's team. HPP Advisors has a unique understanding of the synergies that exist between tollers and food and beverage manufactures. The goal was to create a streamlined process utilizing HPP Advisors stackable baskets and carts to eliminate double handling between the food manufacturer and Safety Fresh, reduce damage to product, and improve the ergonomics. The results, a process that required two to three people, now was reduced to a one-person process and reduced the probability of employee injury.
"We were looking for a partner that would complement our current manufacturing process and provide us the flexibility to deliver to our customers the freshest juices in the Cold Pressed Industry. We found that partner in Safety Fresh", states Jeff Stachelek, Vice President of Sales at Healthy Roots. "With the implementation of HPP Advisors product solutions, Safety Fresh was able to offer us a complete package that we could not find with other tolling operations."
HPP Advisors entered the High-Pressure Processing Industry after several years of operating and consulting for food processing companies who owned HPP machines. HPP Advisors has worked with several of the manufacturers of HPP machines in a variety of capacities. It is the experience gained in these different roles that provided the framework for the products and material handling solutions that HPP Advisors offers to tollers and food manufactures. HPP Advisors collaborates with each customer for a unique solution by utilizing best practices from many different industries.
Safety Fresh Foods is owned by the Sam and Mark Maglio through their joint venture group Sammark Holdings LLC. Sam and Mark represent the fourth and fifth generation of a family business that started in 1902 with Giacomo Maglio settling in Chicago and selling the day's best quality fruits and vegetables from a pushcart. Safety Fresh is now transforming Wisconsin's food and beverage industry.
Healthy Roots Cold-Pressed Juice
Healthy Roots Cold-Pressed juice is a Glendale, Wisconsin based cold-pressed juice company. Healthy Root juices are made from 100% fresh fruits and vegetables sourced from local farmers to maximize taste and quality. Every bottle of Healthy Roots Juice is pressed with over 2 pounds of fruits and vegetables. hand crafted cold-pressed juices are never heat pasteurized and contain no added sugar, fillers, or preservatives.
