Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Don't Use Crimson Cup … if you want to fail!" said Doug Jeffrey, a serial entrepreneur, pilot and co-owner of the new Humble Texan Coffee in Vernon, Texas.
He and wife Molly Jeffrey opened their newest venture through the award-winning roaster's 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program.
Humble Texan Coffee joins the couple's other local businesses, which range from cattle ranching and commercial real estate to The Refinery, a local artisan gift store that acts like a farmer's market for retail items instead of food.
A school teacher 20 years ago, Molly learned to run their businesses and investments so she could stay home and work with their children.
She said the couple developed Humble Texan Coffee to fill the town's "dire need" for coffee that didn't come from a bank lobby or fast-food joint.
"There was no third space in town for people to hang out, so we created a family-friendly place where people can get together and chat over quality coffee."
Like their other businesses, Humble Texan Coffee is about relationships and serving their local community.
"We want to be the best small coffee house in Texas!" Doug said. "Our friends and neighbors deserve the best we can offer."
Relationships led the pair to Crimson Cup, which teaches entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience how to run thriving coffee businesses.
Doug serves in the Air Force with Jeremy Buxton, a co-owner of four White Buffalo Coffee Bars in Altus, Lawton and Weatherford, Oklahoma. All four opened through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps program.
"I was impressed with the relationship Crimson Cup has with its customers, and how they've helped White Buffalo succeed," he said.
"We're honored that Jeremy recommended us to Doug and Molly," said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert. "We look forward to working with them to grow Humble Texan Coffee over the months and years to come."
Through its 7 Steps to Success program, Crimson Cup has helped over 200 entrepreneurs in 30 states start unique coffee shops in their local communities.
Based on Ubert's book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-Sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, the program covers everything entrepreneurs need to run profitable coffee shops.
From choosing the right location and writing a sound business plan to training baristas and attracting customers, 7 Steps coffee shop startup consultants guide new owners from initial concept through opening day and beyond.
Molly said 7 Steps Trainer and Project Manager Steve Bayless is her favorite part of working with Crimson Cup so far. He spent the week before opening at the shop teaching her team everything they needed to know.
"Having Steve handle all the training has taken a tremendous burden off," she said. "He's brought us so much knowledge and systems, taking the guesswork out of putting together a solid business."
"We couldn't imagine opening our coffee shop without Crimson Cup!" she added. "It's been well worth the cost for the quality of consulting and products and equipment. They offer quality for a value price."
She found Step 5, Focus on Training, the most valuable of the 7 Steps.
"The customer service, cleaning, all those things are wrapped up in the training and consulting. You can apply so much of what we learned through the process to other businesses and to life!"
Now open at 4007 Wilbarger Street, Humble Texan Coffee invites guests into a unique experience based on connecting with one another over quality drinks, baked goods and lunch fare. The shop highlights Fair Trade coffees and teas and works with local dairy suppliers.
"Sunny days guarantee that our patio will be full of guests enjoying a drink or treat," Molly said. "On not-so-sunny days, we also offer comfortable seating inside our cafe with free Wi-Fi and plenty of outlets!"
She is already hearing positive feedback about the coffee, which is roasted by Crimson Cup.
"We've had some great reviews already! People say it's phenomenal, incredible, delicious, definitely worth the price."
Over the past five years, the roaster has won several national coffee awards – including a 2020 Good Food Award, which recognizes the country's best tasting, most responsibly sourced coffees.
The signature Humble Texan Mocha, which melds fresh espresso with white chocolate and a caramel drizzle, is an early fan favorite.
The couple believes local service, quality and value create a winning combination for their shop.
"There's a national upswell of people gravitating towards mom and pop, genuine, local, and real," Doug said. "It's your neighbors serving you, not some corporation."
The serial entrepreneurs offered this advice to other prospective coffee shop owners:
"Get your finances in order, and expect delays in shipping, building, equipment. Remember to be flexible, because things are going to go wrong and you won't have everything down.
"There will be punch list stuff to deal with, but it will be worth it a month after you open and all that will be a distant memory because you'll see the smiles on your customers' faces and it will all be worth it."
"Be persistent, and give us a call if you need advice!"
Doug and Molly Jeffrey invite everyone in North Texas to stop and visit Humble Texan Coffee. The new shop is open six days a week.
To keep up with events and announcements, including new menu items and future grand opening celebrations, follow the store's Facebook Page.
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Columbus coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is celebrating 30 years of Coffee + Community. Since May 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced craft coffee for consumers and wholesale coffee customers. It is a 2020 Good Food Award winner, 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee franchise alternative program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup also supports life-enriching projects through its Friend2Farmer® initiatives, promoting the education, health, sustainability and economic growth of small-plot coffee farmers and their communities.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also operates several Crimson Cup Coffee Houses and a new Crimson retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
