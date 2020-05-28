CHICAGO, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Those with food allergies could be affected by the recent FDA guidelines. The Temporary Policy Regarding Certain Food Labeling Requirements During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency: Minor Formulation Changes and Vending Machine allows for temporary flexibility in food labeling due to supply disruptions and ingredient shortages.
Since the announcement, allergy-friendly food brands are reaching out to assure the food allergy community of their commitment to provide transparent and accurate labeling, and consistent methods of sourcing and production. Hungry Harry's is one of the brands reminding consumers that they are still keeping food allergies top of mind throughout the pandemic.
Hungry Harry's has committed to full ingredient transparency despite recent temporary flexibility in food labeling. Hungry Harry's will continue to be free from the top 14 allergens that account for 90% of the most severe food allergies. All products are manufactured in a facility that is free from the top 14 allergens as well.
No changes are planned, nor will be made to the formulation of Hungry Harry's. The brand has taken steps to secure supply and availability for all future demands. Hungry Harry's will remain a brand that can be trusted by the food allergy community. The top 14 food allergen free-from claim is clearly stated on every baking mix, as well as on their website. The goal of Hungry Harry's is to support the food allergy community by giving them access to baking mixes they can and want to eat, all free from the top 14 allergens. Their motto is "Making Allergy-Friendly Easy."
About Hungry Harry's
Hungry Harry's is a family-run food start-up, offering 5 baking mixes - All-Purpose Flour, Pancake and Waffle Mix, Muffin Mix, Yellow Cake Mix, and Chocolate Cake Mix. Their products are always free from gluten/wheat, egg, soy, dairy, fish, shellfish, peanuts, tree nuts, celery, mustard, sesame, sulfites, lupins, and mollusks. Being free from the top 14 allergens means 90% of the food allergy population - 32 million people - can bake with Hungry Harry's.
