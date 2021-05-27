AUSTIN, Texas, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HUNGRY, a national platform for chef-centric meal services and events, along with food services management company Sodexo, are hosting a Pop-Up Restaurant at a local Round Rock hospital in North Austin. The Pop-Up, which runs five days a week indefinitely, offers our frontline heroes and hospital visitors authentic food options handcrafted by local Austin chefs.
Whereas similarly sized Pop-Ups rely on big-box restaurant chains for volume and name recognition, HUNGRY gives a group of diverse chefs the chance to generate steady business and share their menus made off site, while HUNGRY manages all the Pop-Up operations including onsite service and support with trained captains who help serve the food safely and expediently. By staffing its Pop-Ups with its own staff, HUNGRY ensures ultra-reliability, safety and VIP-level service from a dedicated staff that's onsite every day.
"We're thrilled to partner with one of the world's greatest foodservice organizations, Sodexo, to provide the variety of local, chef-prepared fare, service reliability and safety that is only available via a HUNGRY Pop-Up", said HUNGRY CEO, Jeff Grass. "Our unique Pop-Up model supports local chefs and the local community with a giving model—for every two meals purchased, we provide a meal to help fight hunger in the local community."
Working alongside Sodexo, HUNGRY designed exclusive menus for the Pop-Up fit for the hospital's unique population of staff, patients, and visitors.
The promise of recurring business with HUNGRY ensures that participating chefs will stay in business and keep their staff employed. "HUNGRY has allowed us to extend our reach to individuals we might not have been able to serve otherwise," said Chef Ryan Durham, "We are grateful to HUNGRY for allowing us the chance to survive through these tough times during the pandemic."
With opportunities like this Pop-Up, chefs and restaurant owners don't have to wonder if they will be without orders for the next day, week, or month, added Grass. "This partnership provides them with a sense of stability."
HUNGRY's Pop-Up in Round Rock is their first to be held in Austin. Chefs will offer their meals daily at an average cost of $10-12. As with all HUNGRY events, the Pop-Up will use food containers and flatware that are either fully compostable and biodegradable or recyclable and reusable.
For more information on HUNGRY Pop-Ups, visit https://tryhungry.com/popup.
ABOUT HUNGRY
HUNGRY was founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneurs Eman Pahlavani, Shy Pahlevani and Jeff Grass as a revolutionary platform engaging the $60 billion business and events catering market. The technology-enabled marketplace provides curated experiences to groups and businesses throughout the US via catering, chef pop-ups, snack packs, virtual cooking experiences, and food delivery services.
Notable investors in HUNGRY include Jay-Z's Marcy Venture Partners, Kevin Hart, Usher, Todd Gurley, Bobby Wagner, Ndamukong Suh and celebrity chefs Tom Colicchio and Ming Tsai. Through its partnerships, HUNGRY has donated more than half a million meals to people in need. The company also promotes environmental waste reduction through its Food Solutions programs.
HUNGRY is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and has rapidly growing operations in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, New York City, Austin and Dallas. For more information, visit http://www.tryhungry.com
