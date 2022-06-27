The Originator of Flavored Crust Pizza Rolls Out New Pickle Bacon Ranch Pizza and Dill Pickle Flavored Crust®
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hungry Howie's, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, is rolling out two new menu items perfect for pickle enthusiasts this summer. Doubling down on the dill, Hungry Howie's latest cheesy creations include a new "dill-ectable" Dill Pickle Flavored Crust® for fans to pair with their favorite toppings, and a Pickle Bacon Ranch pizza that will "dill-lightfully" surprise the taste buds with its perfect blend of flavor and crunch.
"As the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, innovation is at the core of Hungry Howie's and we're dedicated to providing exciting pizza options for our customers," says Jeff Rinke, Vice President of Research & Development, Hungry Howie's. "This summer, we have something different that our guests can relish over. With our new Pickle Bacon Ranch Pizza and Dill Pickle Flavored Crust®, we're pushing the culinary boundaries with a flavor bomb that's savory, smokey, briny, creamy, and sweet. We know it sounds crazy and it may be the next controversial pizza topping since pineapples – but if you're a fan of the salty-sweet combo, pickles and pizza is a winning flavor combination worth trying."
Available starting June 27th, the new Dill Pickle Flavored Crust® offers the perfect tangy bite to complement any pizza pairing and for the true pickle lovers, indulge in the ultimate pickle experience with Hungry Howie's Pickle Bacon Ranch Pizza. This unique cheesy goodness is a "dill-icious" combination of dill pickle slices, bacon, ranch, and mozzarella cheese recommended on the Dill Pickle Flavored Crust®. Customers can purchase these limited-time menu items at locations nationwide online, in-store, or through the Hungry Howie's mobile app, while supplies last.
For more information on the limited-time Pickle Bacon Ranch Pizza and Dill Pickle Flavored Crust®, please visit http://www.hungryhowies.com or follow Hungry Howie's on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
About Hungry Howie's Pizza
Founded in 1973, Hungry Howie's Pizza is a national pizza franchise that is loyal to its tradition of providing delicious, high-quality and original Flavored Crust® pizzas including eight flavors: butter, butter cheese, Cajun, garlic herb, onion, ranch, sesame and Asiago cheese. Its menu features oven-baked calzone-style subs, Howie Breads®, crisp & cool salads, and flavored wings that create a unique and irreplaceable position in the pizza market. Starting in Taylor, MI, Hungry Howie's Pizza has grown to over 525 locations in 21 states across the U.S.
