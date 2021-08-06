ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HUNGRY, a national platform for chef-centric business food services and events, is pleased to announce that it has been named one of Fast Company's 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators.
The list, now in its third year, celebrates company cultures that empower employees at all levels to improve processes, create new products, and invent new ways of doing business.
Since the onset of the pandemic, HUNGRY has proven itself a formidable leader and innovator in the business food and engagement solutions space. From offering new virtual experiences to last mile food delivery logistics services alongside its core catering and pop-up food solutions, the company has continued to innovate even through the most challenging operating conditions in a lifetime.
"We are grateful to have received this prestigious honor from Fast Company," said HUNGRY Co-Founder and CEO Jeff Grass. "As a startup founded by serial entrepreneurs with a focus on intentionally creating a culture and an environment that encourages our team members to become leaders and innovators themselves, it's been amazing to see how well our team responded to the challenges we faced with the COVID pandemic. A place on the 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators list could not be more fitting and is a true testament to the hustle, courage and entrepreneurial spirit our team has demonstrated over the last year. There is nothing this HUNGRY team can't achieve and I consider it a privilege to work alongside them."
At the beginning of last year, HUNGRY initiated a company-wide forum where leaders and employees alike could share ideas to spark change. This, coupled with HUNGRY's focus on making decisions quickly and getting ideas into market in record time, enables HUNGRY to succeed where others don't. HUNGRY's speed to market and speed of execution coupled with its extreme focus on making the lives of their clients better, truly sets HUNGRY apart.
HUNGRY's culture is one that breeds innovation—not from the top down, but at all levels. As a result of these new innovations, HUNGRY has experienced a mass influx of new customers -doubling sales during the pandemic - as well as an overall increase in company morale. After a year and a half of tireless shifts and introducing cutting edge solutions, HUNGRY is proud to be recognized among other esteemed innovators.
Companies chosen for the Best Workplaces for Innovators, and the new category lists, will appear in the September 2021 issue of Fast Company magazine and on fastcompany.com. For more information on HUNGRY, visit tryhungry.com.
