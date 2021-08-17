ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HUNGRY, a national platform for chef-centric business food services and events, is pleased to announce its debut on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.
This year, the startup came in at number 434 on the 5000-company list, making it part of the top 10 percent.
The prestigious list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data in order to recognize 5000 of the country's most burgeoning businesses. The global acknowledgement that comes with inclusion on the list gives businesses like HUNGRY the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent.
"Not only is it an incredible honor to receive a spot on the Inc. 5000 list, it's a true testament to the hustle, grit, and smarts our team has displayed over the last year and half," said HUNGRY Co-Founder and CEO Jeff Grass. "Despite all the challenges we faced due to the pandemic, we've defied the odds—relying on great teamwork, superhuman accomplishments by many people across the team, and by staying true to our Core Value # 4: Positivity."
Back in 2019, HUNGRY was poised for greatness—ending the year with a $15 million Annualized Revenue Run Rate (ARR). Once COVID hit, that fell to less than $1 million. Under tremendous pressure to innovate, the company launched three new businesses—Virtual Chef Experiences, Pop-Ups, and Food Delivery & Logistics services —by mid-2020 and ended the year at a $30 million ARR. Now thriving more than ever, HUNGRY is currently on track to double sales again this year.
The company hopes that this new mark of success will reinforce clients' decisions to place their trust in HUNGRY. With this achievement, HUNGRY is more motivated than ever to provide its clients with best in class services and remain dedicated to improving lives through food.
Representatives from HUNGRY will attend the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference in October. For more information, visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000.
ABOUT HUNGRY
HUNGRY was founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneurs Eman Pahlavani, Shy Pahlevani and Jeff Grass as a revolutionary platform engaging the $60 billion business and events catering market. The technology-enabled marketplace provides curated experiences to groups and businesses throughout the US via catering, chef pop-ups, snack packs, virtual cooking experiences, and food delivery services.
Notable investors in HUNGRY include Jay-Z's Marcy Venture Partners, Kevin Hart, Usher, Todd Gurley, Bobby Wagner, Ndamukong Suh and celebrity chefs Tom Colicchio and Ming Tsai. Through its partnerships, HUNGRY has donated more than half a million meals to people in need. The company also promotes environmental waste reduction through its Food Solutions programs.
HUNGRY is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and has rapidly growing operations in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, New York City, Austin and Dallas. For more information, visit http://www.tryhungry.com
