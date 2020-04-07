MINNEAPOLIS, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Street Partners ("Hunter Street"), a Minneapolis-based alternative investment management firm, has partnered with CapitalView Investment Partners, L.P. ("CapitalView") to provide a $14 million senior term loan to Hyde Road Agricultural Associates LLC's California operations (the "Company"). Based in Dixon, CA, the Company is a fully operational commercial fish farm with an existing customer base and a large inventory of antibiotic-free white sturgeon, black bass, silver carp, and striped bass. The proceeds from Hunter Street and CapitalView's investment will be used to fund capital improvements at the Company's aquaculture facility and to refinance existing debt.
The Company has owned the Dixon, CA aquaculture facility since 2014 and has made significant long‐term investments in developing its robust stock of white sturgeon, which the Company is presently harvesting through sustainable means. The financing provided by Hunter Street and CapitalView will allow for improvements to the facility, including an additional indoor hatchery, grow tanks, and an onsite processing facility that will be capable of large‐scale processing of harvested stock.
"We're pleased to support the growth and further development of the Company's sustainable aquaculture facility, which at scale will represent a meaningful share of the domestic and global market for white sturgeon," said Andrew Platt, Partner at Hunter Street. "This deal is an example of our ability to custom craft loan terms for a niche business in an attractive and growing market segment – sustainable domestic aquaculture. We are excited to partner with the Company as they achieve their next level of growth."
"We continue to see significant opportunities to partner with small and medium-sized businesses that don't have access to the traditional financing markets, and the latest macro dislocation will only increase that demand," said Neal Johnson, CEO and CIO of Hunter Street.
About Hyde Road Agricultural Associates LLC
Hyde Road Agricultural Associates LLC is a socially and environmentally responsible farm to plate producer of aquaculture products whose core ethos is meeting the ever-insatiable consumer demand for traceable seafood protein and providing consumers with a consistent, high-quality, year-round supply of healthy, delicious, and versatile protein.
About Hunter Street Partners
Hunter Street Partners is a Minneapolis-based alternative investment management firm that provides capital solutions to operating partner teams and lower middle market companies across corporate finance, real estate, and specialty finance. The firm is focused on fundamentals-driven, asset-oriented credit and equity opportunities. Learn more about Hunter Street Partners at www.hunterst.com.
About CapitalView
CapitalView Investment Partners, L.P. is a lower-middle market private investment firm based in Bethesda, MD. CapitalView seeks to provide solutions-based flexible capital to privately owned lower-middle market companies in need of strategic direction, operational improvement, and/or expansion capital to accelerate growth. The firm will make investments in the form of control buyouts, minority equity stakes, and structured debt financings.
Investor Contact
Peter Hommeyer
phommeyer@hunterst.com
New Investment / Operating Partner Contact
Andrew Platt
aplatt@hunterst.com
CapitalView Investment Partners, L.P.
Andrew Flesch
Andrew@CapitalViewIP.com
Media Contact for Hunter Street
Zach Kouwe / Shree Dhond
Dukas Linden Public Relations
hunterst@dlpr.com
212.704.7385