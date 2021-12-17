HARRISONBURG, Va., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Olympia Hotel Management (OHM) is proud to announce that Hyatt Place Harrisonburg has opened. The newest and most contemporary hotel in Harrisonburg, Virginia, the property is conveniently located near Harrisonburg Crossing and the campus of James Madison University (JMU), a public research university.
Knowns as "The Friendly City," Harrisonburg is a visitor gateway to nearby Shenandoah National Park and the park's scenic Skyline Drive. Noted for its local restaurants, entertainment, spectacular hikes and historic battlefields, as well as museums and nearby wineries, Harrisonburg was rated both one of "America's Best College Towns" and a "Favorite Town in America" by Travel + Leisure.
The first Hyatt-branded hotel in the local market, Hyatt Place Harrisonburg features 119 guestrooms and suites, with high-floor rooms offering spectacular views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
The hotel's premier dining venue is the Ridge Room Rooftop Tavern, serving regionally-sourced food and drink, with 80 seats in the indoor/outdoor space that offer panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Helmed by chef Dan Evans, it's a remarkable space that promises to become a dynamic gathering space for the city.
A free breakfast is offered at The Breakfast Bar while The Placery, in the lobby, serves a curated menu of comfort food at lunch and dinner and offers full bar service. There is 1,977 square feet of meeting space, complimentary WiFi, a 24/7 fitness center, an indoor heated pool, ample parking and EV charging stations. Developed by Harman Realty, Inc. of Harrisonburg, Virginia, the hotel's general contractor was Harman Construction, Inc.
"We are delighted to open our doors and welcome guests to Hyatt Place Harrisonburg," said Shannon Sikes, general manager of Hyatt Place Harrisonburg. "Hyatt Place hotels are designed for travelers and professionals who want to balance their priorities and get the most out of their stay, so they can get the most out of their lives, and that's exactly what this hotel will offer our guests in Harrisonburg."
"The team at Olympia Hotel Management were the ideal partners for this development," said Randy L. Harman, CEO for Innovation Hospitality and Harman Realty, Inc. "Their knowledge of select service hotels and their experience with creating unique hotel restaurants were key to making this work. I'm very confident that their management style is the perfect match for our new Hyatt Place property."
"We're thrilled that Harman Realty selected us as their management partner," said John Schultzel, Chief Growth Officer for Olympia. "We have a clearly defined niche in college markets and we very much enjoy our relationship with Hyatt. Our experience in developing signature F&B concepts was certainly part of their selection rationale. Managing a standout hotel in a campus community is our favorite kind of assignment."
Olympia currently manages three additional Hyatt-branded properties, including Hyatt Place Chicago-South University Medical Center; Hyatt House Mount Pleasant-Midtown in South Carolina; and Hyatt Place Cleveland/Westlake/Crocker Park in Ohio. Olympia Hotel Management won Hyatt's Operating Excellence Award in 2016.
