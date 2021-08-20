ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The local restaurant industry in St. Augustine, Fla., has been one of the worst affected by the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many local restaurants have been forced to shut down due to the indefinite lockdowns and although the situation is returning to normal, there's still a lot that needs to be done. In the wake of this scenario, St. Augustine's local Hyundai dealership, Hyundai of St. Augustine, is lending a supporting hand to the city's local restaurants by offering customers who choose to test drive a vehicle from the dealership either at the dealership or their home, redeemable restaurant reward cards of up to $50.
Hyundai of St. Augustine intends to thank every customer who takes a test drive of any of the new or used vehicles at the dealership or the customer's home with a FREE $50 DoorDash, Grubhub, or Visa® Reward Card. Therefore, helping local restaurants by encouraging the customer to redeem the reward card and buy food at a restaurant of choice in the city.
The offer can be availed by visiting the new cars section on the Hyundai of St. Augustine website and clicking on the green 50 Test Drive Offer popup that appears on the left of the home screen.
Upon clicking the green popup, the customer will need to follow a simple 3-step process.
Step 1: Select a reward card from between DoorDash, Grubhub, or Visa.
Step 2: Furnish some personal details and the address where the test drive vehicle needs to be delivered.
Step 3: Details of the interested test drive vehicle.
Upon submitting the above details, a printable gift card/coupon code will be sent to the customer's email ID along with steps on how to redeem the coupon code and the date of the test drive. The customer needs to print or note down the reward card code and validate it either by visiting the dealership in person while discussing vehicle needs with a Hyundai of St. Augustine salesperson or while receiving a freshly sanitized test drive vehicle at home.
Interested customers looking to schedule a convenient time to visit the dealership and take a test drive are invited to call 904 567-7175 to make sure Hyundai of St. Augustine has the vehicle ready and sanitized for the test drive. They can also visit http://www.hyundaiofstaugustine.com and click on the terms and conditions button on the offer popup page to learn more about the offer. Hyundai of St. Augustine is located at 2892 US 1 South.
Media Contact
Wade Wahy, Hyundai of St. Augustine, 904-567-7175, wadewahy@hyundaiofstaugustine.org
SOURCE Hyundai of St. Augustine