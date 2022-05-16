NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ice Cream Market Facts at a Glance-
- Companies: 10+ – Including Agropur cooperative, Blue Bell Creameries LP, Froneri International Ltd., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, New Forest Ice Cream Ltd., Unilever Group, and Wells Enterprises Inc. among others.
- Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape
- Segments: Product (Impulse, Take home, and Artisanal)
- Geographies: Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA
To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report
According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Ice Cream Market size is expected to increase by USD 12.28 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 3.18%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Vendor Insights-
The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering different price points, new product launches, and intact product quality to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
- Agropur cooperative - The company offers ice cream under the brands, Natrel, Iceberg, and Scotsburn.
- Blue Bell Creameries LP - The company offers ice creams under the brand, BLUE BELL ICE CREAM.
- Froneri International Ltd. - The company offers ice cream under the brands, Nuii, Rowntrees, Drumstick, and others.
Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download a Sample Report
Regional Market Outlook
The ice cream market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the market in the region. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing investments by the vendors in the market and increasing new product launches will drive the ice cream market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Download our sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.
Market Segmentation Outlook
The impulse segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Consumers' impulse purchases of ice creams are meant for immediate consumption. These include various ice cream products, such as ice cream bars, ice cream sandwiches, ice lollies, ice cream cones, ice cream cups, and ice cream sticks. The growing demand for small portion snacks is one of the reasons consumers will opt for buying ice creams on impulse during the forecast period.
Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-
- Ice Cream Market Driver:
- Increasing number of new product launches:
Successful launches of new products help in increasing the revenue flow and market shares of vendors. Thus, the increasing number of new product launches by the vendors in the market will help in the growth of the global ice cream market during the forecast period.
- Ice Cream Market Trend:
- Increasing investments by vendors:
Vendors are investing in expanding their production capabilities, distribution capabilities, and other aspects. For instance, in June 2019, Morinaga & Co. Ltd. (Morinaga) announced its plans to expand its new factory in Takasaki to ramp up the production of its ice cream. The company is investing about USD 78.5 million in expanding its production facility.
Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our sample report.
Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Here are Some Similar Topics-
High-Fructose Corn Syrup Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Confectionery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Ice Cream Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.18%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 12.28 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.34
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Russian Federation, Italy, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Agropur cooperative, Blue Bell Creameries LP, Froneri International Ltd., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, New Forest Ice Cream Ltd., Unilever Group, and Wells Enterprises Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Packaged Foods and Meats
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Impulse - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Impulse - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Impulse - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Take home - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Take home - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Take home - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Artisanal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Artisanal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Artisanal - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market segmentation by Distribution channel
- Distribution channel 58
- Customer landscape 61
- Geographic Landscape 63
- Geographic segmentation 64
- Geographic comparison 66
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 67
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 70
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 73
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 75
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 77
- Key leading countries 79
- Market opportunity by geography 80
- Drivers, Challenges, and Trends 82
- Market drivers 83
- Market challenges 85
- Market trends 88
- Vendor Landscape 90
- Overview 91
- Vendor landscape 92
- Landscape disruption 93
- Vendor Analysis 95
- Vendors covered 96
- Market positioning of vendors 99
- Agropur cooperative 102
- Blue Bell Creameries LP 104
- Froneri International Ltd 105
- Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd 107
- Inspire Brands Inc 109
- Mars Inc 111
- Nestle SA 113
- New Forest Ice Cream Ltd 115
- Unilever Group 116
- Wells Enterprises Inc 118
- Appendix 119
- Scope of the report 120
- Currency conversion rates for US$ 121
- Research methodology 122
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ice-cream-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-12-28-billion--agropur-cooperative-and-blue-bell-creameries-lp-among-key-vendors--technavio-301547078.html
SOURCE Technavio