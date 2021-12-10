NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The iced tea market in India is expected to be challenged by factors such as adherence to stringent regulations and guidelines. Regulatory bodies have enforced guidelines for food additives, contaminants, hygiene, labeling, and composition, as well as the quality of food products, including iced tea. They also monitor waste disposal in manufacturing plants and ban ingredients that involve health hazards, which may result in product recalls. Government organizations of various countries have imposed stringent guidelines and rules to standardize the quality of food products. Violation of such rules may lead to product recalls, which can cause losses for companies. This can also affect the brand image of the manufacturers among consumers. Thus, stringent regulations and guidelines on manufacturing iced tea products pose a major challenge for market vendors and, in turn, hinder the market growth.
The iced tea market in India is expected to grow by USD 6.00 bn from 2021 to 2026, as per Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.43%. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 21.51%.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Iced Tea Market in India Analysis Report by Product (black iced tea, green iced tea, and others) and Distribution Channel (offline and online), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026".
The market is driven by factors such as rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles. Urbanization also indicates a rise in the per capita annual household disposable income of consumers. The working population seeks healthy products that are convenient to be consumed on the go, such as iced tea.
Major Five Iced Tea in India Companies:
- Goodwyn Tea - The company offers peppermint tea that soothes stomach problems, helps fight sinus, and improves concentration.
- Gujarat Tea Processors and Packers Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of iced tea such as lemon ice tea, orange ice tea, peach ice tea, aloe vera and litchi ice tea, and many more.
- Karma Kettle Teas - The company offers a wide range of iced teas such as green tea with mango and cumin, rooibos tea with spiced apple, jasmine green tea with peach, and many more.
- Nestle SA - The company offers Nestea Iced Tea that has a refreshing, balanced taste and is available in sweetened and unsweetened varieties.
- ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of iced tea such as tulsi sweet lemon ice tea, tulsi sweet rose ice tea, tulsi green ice tea classic, and many more.
Iced Tea Market In India Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Black iced tea - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Green iced tea - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
Iced Tea Market In India Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Online - size and forecast 2021-2026
Iced Tea Market Scope in India
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.43%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 6.00 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
21.51
Regional analysis
India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Goodwyn Tea, Gujarat Tea Processors and Packers Ltd., Karma Kettle Teas, Nestle SA, ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., TE-A-ME, TGL Co., The Coca-Cola Co., and Unilever Group
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
