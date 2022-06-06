The Chilean estate is strengthening its presence in the American market, celebrating its 25th anniversary, with a reputation of worldwide excellence
NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Icon Chilean wine estate Seña is celebrating its 25th anniversary in conjunction with expanding its distribution in the U.S. market. With its recent presence at a number of high-profile events, including a top-tier press lunch, the Mondavi 100th Harvest Celebration and the 2022 Nantucket Wine & Food Festival, award-winning Seña is making its mark by signaling a new era of Chilean fine wine in America and demonstrating it is one of the world's top wines. Equipped with a partnership through Shaw-Ross International Importers and its open distribution through La Place de Bordeaux aimed at growing the brand within the US, Seña is ready to share Chile's first icon wine with consumers nationwide.
The international rise of Seña can be attributed to its co-creator and Decanter's 2018 Man of the Year, Eduardo Chadwick. The fifth-generation member of a renowned winemaking family partnered with wine titan Robert Mondavi in the early 1990s to develop a Chilean wine estate of exceptional quality. The two achieved this goal through Seña, which represents the richness of the Chilean terroir and the Aconcagua Valley. Following Seña's inaugural vintage in the mid-1990s, Eduardo Chadwick had dreams of showcasing Chilean wine on the world stage.
Chadwick coordinated a series of global tastings from 2004 to 2010 (called the Berlin Tasting) where Seña vintages were tested alongside the world's greatest wines. They surpassed expectations and Seña earned top scores for quality and aging capabilities. Ultimately, the event justified Chile's reputation as a respected wine region of the world, fulfilling Chadwick's goal.
The next challenge was to showcase Seña's aging potential, and for this purpose, Chadwick conducted a Seña Vertical Tasting Tour through Europe and Asia. Seña's top back vintages were blind tasted side by side with matching vintages of the world's most famous wines, and the consistently successful results constituted yet another milestone in the history of Chilean wine.
This past month, Chadwick and his daughter Magui attended a series of events in New York City for press and trade honoring the 100th harvest of the Mondavi estate. Hosted by Tim Mondavi, Robert Mondavi's son, Chadwick was joined by the world-renowned Lamberto Frescobaldi to recognize the contributions of the Mondavi family in Chile and internationally. As Seña commemorates its 25th Anniversary, Chadwick was able to reflect on the collaboration that served as a catalyst for global recognition of the Chilean terroir.
Seña will prove, as it did on the global stage, that it can win over the hearts of American wine lovers and collectors. At a recent press lunch held at The Modern, the two Michelin-starred restaurant in New York City, Eduardo and Magui Chadwick hosted an intimate gathering to share their story with members of the media. Perfectly paired with Eduardo Chadwick's storytelling, the superb lunch featured six vintages from the last quarter century (including the current 2019 25th Anniversary Edition as well as the 2009 vintage from the family library collection). The legacy of his family captivated the room while the wines showcased the exceptional quality and aging of the Seña portfolio.
Seña received a similar reaction at the 2022 Nantucket Wine & Food Festival. Chadwick was invited as one of the festival's select group of luminaries to participate in the exclusive events, engaging high-end consumer audiences through seminars and discussions as guests tasted the award-winning Chilean wine. During the festival, Seña participated in the Chilean Seminar hosted by Michael Schachner, former Contributing Editor at Wine Enthusiast for 20+ years, the Grand Houses Tasting and La Fête, the most prestigious event at the festival. In this occasion, Seña presented their 2019 Anniversary Edition, a very special vintage that showcases the full potential in a wine of balance, depth and elegance, and holds significance as it commemorates the twenty-five years since the inaugural vintage of the wine. In addition, Seña showed the 2009, 2015, and 2017 vintages. This special selection of back vintages represents the evolution of Chilean wine from the Aconcagua Valley. These remarkable wines are available in the US market through Shaw-Ross International Importers, which showcase Seña's quality and aging ability over the last quarter century.
