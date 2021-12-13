DULUTH, Ga., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iconex, the world's leading provider of innovative label solutions and paper receipts, has released the industry's stickiest lightweight linerless label product yet. Iconex Sticky Media™ G2 marries lightweight paper with twice the adhesive grip of the original Sticky Media product line to target delivery operations and reduced environmental impact. Sticky Media G2 brings the same industry transforming efficiencies that come from blending a traditional receipt paper with a linerless pressure-sensitive label. The solution efficiently labels, identifies and tracks items all in one product – and now provides the advanced design and adhesion power demanded by the rapidly changing food and product delivery industries.
DELIVERY READY
From quick service (QSR) to fast casual to traditional, the pandemic significantly increased the role of labels in the food and beverage industry. No longer used mainly for back of house orders, today's labels must endure the delivery process from kitchen to customer.
According to a recent Research and Markets Online Food Delivery Services Global Market 2021 report, today's $115 billion food delivery market is expected to reach $192 billion by 2025. In retail as well, groceries and other products have also turned to home delivery, driving the need for better labels.
Sticky Media G2's unique adhesive chemistry and patch designs provide the stickiest product on the market. Maximizing contact through increased adhesive surface area that forms to packaging, the new product line delivers unparalleled resistance to wind, moisture and extremes of heat or cold needed for drive-thru windows and long-distance or local delivery orders.
Quick-service restaurants worldwide use Iconex Sticky Media products, and this next generation has universal performance applications beyond kitchens, delivery and table service into distribution, e-commerce and late-stage delivery.
LESS WASTE, GREATER SUSTAINABILITY
Iconex Sticky Media G2 boosts performance to enable the use of new packaging materials including sustainable, often porous mixed-content recycled materials. Iconex, a member of the Tag and Label Manufacturers Institute (TLMI), has invested significantly in providing low-cost, more sustainable products to its customers as they continue to move toward more sustainable operations and look to reduce their carbon footprint.
The product's lightweight 55GSM paper adds 22.8% more paper than a standard 270-foot roll, dramatically reducing waste and the number of times workers need to replace spent rolls.
Iconex Director of Product Solutions Kari Greason says, "We created this next generation of Sticky Media to equip our customers with a label that works across point-of-sale counters, staging areas and mobile ordering and delivery – and with a level of stickiness that anticipates the evolving needs of new materials and technology."
Iconex subjected the Sticky Media G2 to rigorous testing in its state-of-the-art labs to ensure the adhesives lay flat, form to a wide array of shapes and materials, and hold up under a variety of environmental conditions. These new products have been endurance-tested in over 100,000 transactions.
