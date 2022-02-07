NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seña, Chile's iconic wine estate, is excited to announce that Owner Eduardo Chadwick was among the star-studded roster of attendees and participants at the prestigious Naples Winter Wine Festival, which returned to an in-person format during the last weekend of January. This year marks Chadwick's, and Seña's, debut as part of the exclusive, invitation-only festival. The annual three-day charity event and auction raises funds for the Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF) through ticket proceeds and monetary bids on a number of high-end packages that include top wines, luxurious trips and lavish experiences. Seña participated with a very successful auction lot, consisting of special Viñedos Familia Chadwick wines and an extraordinary trip to South America, which brought in $420,000. In addition, Chadwick served as the featured speaker at a private vintner dinner, hosted at the home of former Florida Congressman Francis Rooney and his wife Kathleen, who are NCEF Lifetime Trustees. The exclusive dinner consisted of a discussion led by Chadwick and pairings of Seña wines, with cutting-edge dishes prepared by Michelin-starred celebrity Chicago Chef Carlos Gaytán.
"I am extremely proud to bring Seña to this esteemed event," explains Chadwick. "It was an honor to contribute in such a meaningful way to NCEF, as well as share the Seña story with the guests who attended the private dinner, and connect with new fans and collectors. We are looking forward to hosting the lucky recipients of the auction package for an unforgettable experience at the estate in Chile."
In addition to his involvement in the festival's weekend events, Chadwick's auction package included a special selection of large-format bottles of Seña family wines, as well as a seven-night South American wine and outdoor nature excursion for two couples. Wines in the lot include a 9-liter bottle of 2019 Seña Anniversary Edition, plus six Magnums and four Double Magnums. Trip highlights include luxury accommodations and decadent meals, rounded out by private wine tours, tastings and meals at Chadwick's family estates. The trip wraps ups with an incredible visit to Patagonia to explore its breathtaking scenery.
The 2019 Seña Anniversary Edition commemorates the 25 years since the inaugural vintage of the wine. Established in 1995, Seña is Chile's first icon wine; the result of a brilliant collaboration between Decanter 2018 Man of the Year Eduardo Chadwick and world-renowned winemaker Robert Mondavi. The result of this partnership is a world-class pioneer wine that continues to add to the illustrious legacy of the Chadwick family. Eduardo Chadwick's involvement in the Naples Winter Wine Festival is a natural fit, as he is responsible for elevating Chile as a global terroir of distinction. His contribution to the auction highlights the undeniable success of the Chilean terroir and its prestige within the wine industry.
Seña is honored and grateful to have been part of this year's Naples Winter Wine Festival, and to have the opportunity to collaborate and take part in raising funds for NCEF's great programs, which help to improve the physical, emotional and educational lives of underprivileged and at-risk children in Collier County, Florida.
About Seña
Seña is the product of a revolutionary collaboration between globally-recognized winemaking icons Eduardo Chadwick and Robert Mondavi. Established in 1995, Seña is Chile's first icon wine. This means that it is a wine of very high quality and typically the first within a particular region. It is called an icon wine because it serves as a pioneer within its terroir. In 2017, world-renowned wine critic James Suckling awarded a perfect 100 score to the Seña 2015 VIntage. This incredible global feat solidified Seña as a formidable top-tier wine of not only Chile, but the world. This year, they have released their 2019 Vintage, which marks the 25th anniversary of the brand. Seña is part of the Chadwick Errázuriz portfolio of wines from a historic family that continues to evolve the wine industry.
Media Contact
Erin Healy, Colangelo & Partners, (646)561-2248, ehealy@colangelopr.com
Adrian Stupica, Colangelo & Partners, (646) 624-2885, astupica@colangelopr.com
SOURCE Seña