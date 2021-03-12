ROCKVILLE, Md., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iControl, a B2B payment enablement and POS Insights software company, today announced Matt Gutermuth as the new CEO. Gutermuth, the former iControl COO, was the obvious choice to take over after co-founder and previous CEO, Tal J. Zlotnitsky, departed March 5 to pursue a new business venture.
"I have never been more excited about both our near-term and longer-term growth prospects," said Gutermuth. "After a challenging 2020, we are seeing material revenue growth rates once again, and we are fortunate to have experienced and committed capital partners in Goldman Sachs and Lipman Brothers that fully support our acceleration plan."
Gutermuth has nearly 30 years of experience in the Food and Beverage industry with a number of highly accomplished organizations. He served as the CEO of Safeway.com, and is currently Chairman of the Board of two Food and Beverage technology companies. Throughout the course of his career, he has consistently achieved transformational business results through empowering people, superior execution, and thoughtful innovation. He has served as iControl's COO over the past 3 years and has been actively engaged with the company since 2013.
"We are accelerating investment in our people, our products, and are on pace to over deliver on our financial plan in 2021. We have built a skilled team of professionals who share a passion for excellent service – drive change, deliver results more efficiently, and create a brighter future," said Gutermuth.
Zlotnitsky will remain a major shareholder and consultant to the Company.
"I have worked closely with Tal since 2013 and have witnessed firsthand the energy and passion he has brought to iControl. On behalf of our company and its shareholders, I want to thank him for all that he has done for our company over the years. I am honored to serve the great team here at iControl and we look forward to delivering innovative ways to delight our clients throughout 2021 and beyond. We believe in a people-first culture and we intend to build upon the innovative technology foundation and sales momentum our team has created," said Gutermuth.
About iControl
iControl is the only B2B payments provider with the capability to manage the facilitation of Alcohol payments between Retailers/Restaurants and Distributors (regulated commerce), while also having the ability to manage a Retailers Scan Based Trading program. As a leader in process improvement, payment settlement, and collaborative business intelligence solutions, iControl's software and support enable the food, drug, convenience, and restaurant value chain to improve performance and reduce costs through electronic collaboration. With a network of over 40,000 retail outlets, and over 3,500 distributors and manufacturers in all 50 states, iControl processes and remits billions of dollars on behalf of their Clients each year. iControl has recently launched a breakthrough product innovation; OPBev, that provides visibility to On-Premise consumption data that has historically been impossible to see and interpret in real time. For more information about iControl, visit http://www.icontroldata.net.
Media Contact
Amanda Edelman, amanda.edelman@icontroldata.net, +1 (301) 363-1153, amanda.edelman@icontroldata.net
SOURCE iControl